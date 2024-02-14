One Love, 11 Kids: A Guide to Bob Marley's Massive Family

Watch : Skip Marley on Grandfather Bob Marley's Impact: Nominee Spotlight

Bob Marley was prolific in more ways than one during his tragically short life.

In addition to his vast music catalog—including songs that became part of the fabric of world culture like "No Woman No Cry" and "Get Up, Stand Up"—the Jamaican artist was survived by at least 11 children and now an epic number of grandkids carry the Marley name.

The years-in-the-making biopic Bob Marley: One Love, in theaters Feb. 14, would have to have been four times' as long to pack in all the family dynamics, the reggae icon born Robert Nesta Marley having enjoyed a lot of love in his life before his death from cancer in 1981 when he was only 36. With widow Rita Marley, son Ziggy Marley and daughter Cedella Marley among the film's producers, they tried to get at the complicated truth of Bob's life as an activist, wayward family man and burgeoning superstar who didn't live to see his name become an entire vibe.

"We bring the culture and authenticity to it," Ziggy—Bob and Rita's eldest son—told Rolling Stone. "We lived it."