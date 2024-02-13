Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ayo Edibiri Tearfully Apologized for Her Past Comments

Forgiveness don't cost a thing.
Shortly after it was announced that Ayo Edibiri would host Saturday Night Live with Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest, comments that Ayo made about the singer years earlier on a podcast resurfaced. But according to Jennifer, it is all water under the bridge.
"She was mortified and very sweet," the 54-year-old told Variety in an interview published Feb. 13. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things."
She added, "She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f--king sorry, it was so awful of me.'"
But as Jennifer explained, it didn't get to her.
"It's funny," she continued. "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."
The comments in question were made back in 2020 while Ayo was a guest on Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess podcast. "I appreciate a good scam," she said at the time. "Today, I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time, because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show."
But instead of ignoring the comments, the comedy show even chose to make light of the moment in one of its sketches during the show. In the scene, Ayo played a character on a game show that had to grapple with their past comments on social media.
"We get it, it's wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," she said in the Feb. 3 sketch. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."
Meanwhile, Jennifer is focused on the big year ahead with the upcoming releases of her new album and film, both titled This Is Me... Now—an homage to her 2002 This is Me... Then. And for the Marry Me star, the full circle moment is not lost on her.
"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," she told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in January, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years. I did a whole album and a whole film that goes along with it. So, I'm excited to set off this whole era."
The album and accompanying film will chronicle the various highs and lows of her highly scrutinized personal life.
"I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating," she told E!, "and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it. I think you have to not take yourself too seriously. The lessons and the things that you learn, you have to share with people. I think this project for me is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."