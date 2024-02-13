Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ayo Edibiri Tearfully Apologized for Her Past Comments

Watch : Release Date For Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me…Now’ Film

Forgiveness don't cost a thing.

Shortly after it was announced that Ayo Edibiri would host Saturday Night Live with Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest, comments that Ayo made about the singer years earlier on a podcast resurfaced. But according to Jennifer, it is all water under the bridge.

"She was mortified and very sweet," the 54-year-old told Variety in an interview published Feb. 13. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things."

She added, "She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f--king sorry, it was so awful of me.'"

But as Jennifer explained, it didn't get to her.

"It's funny," she continued. "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

The comments in question were made back in 2020 while Ayo was a guest on Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess podcast. "I appreciate a good scam," she said at the time. "Today, I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time, because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show."