Tom Brady Weighs In on Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s Tense Super Bowl Moment

Watch : Travis Kelce’s Heated Exchange With Coach Andy Reid: Breaking Down the Drama!

No one likes a mad football player, but Tom Brady understands Travis Kelce's recent sidelines outburst.

During Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught yelling in coach Andy Reid's face—and even grabbing his arm—after the team's on-field fumble. And although the moment has sparked a debate online, the former Patriots quarterback is coming to Travis' defense.

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Tom said during a Feb. 12 episode of Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."