Tom Brady Weighs In on Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s Tense Super Bowl Moment

After Travis Kelce was caught yelling at Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2024 Super Bowl, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared his thoughts on the altercation.

No one likes a mad football player, but Tom Brady understands Travis Kelce's recent sidelines outburst.

During Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught yelling in coach Andy Reid's face—and even grabbing his arm—after the team's on-field fumble. And although the moment has sparked a debate online, the former Patriots quarterback is coming to Travis' defense. 

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Tom said during a Feb. 12 episode of Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back."

The 46-year-old also lauded the "Big Red" for keeping his cool during the heated moment. 

"Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, 'cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor,'" the podcaster added. "I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability. It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, 'cause he doesn't take that personally at all. He doesn't look at that and feel like someone offended him."

It seemed like the dispute was already water under the bridge by the time the Super Bowl LVIII was over. After all, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And while Travis, who joked he was telling his coach he loved him, opted to remain mum about what exactly was said during the exchange, Andy later commented on the altercation. 

"He keeps me young," the 65-year-old told CBS in a post-game interview. "He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me."

Of course, all's well that ends well—and the Chiefs walked off Allegiant Stadium field with their second consecutive Super Bowl win. Read on to see how the team celebrated with their inner circle, including Taylor Swift

