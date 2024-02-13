My Big Fat Fabolous Life's Whitney Way Thore Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : Jazz Jennings' Weight Loss Update: "I'm So Proud"

There's more to Whitney Way Thore than her appearance.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star responded to speculation over her body transformation after a recent post celebrating her dad's birthday prompted fans to ask if she underwent surgery.

"I hate addressing this," Whitney shared in her Feb. 12 post, alongside a clip of herself showing off her Mardi Gras look, "but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight."

Instead, the transformation is a result of Whitney gradually losing 100 pounds over the years.

"In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds," the TLC star noted. "In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died [in December 2022], I lost 50 more. I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now."

After explaining this is only the second time in her life she's dropped significant weight, Whitney expressed how she struggles to read comments about her weight.

"I'm still very fat," she continued. "Thank you for the compliments, but I really don't like obsessing over my body and I don't like it when others do it either."