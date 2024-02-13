My Big Fat Fabolous Life's Whitney Way Thore Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

There's more to Whitney Way Thore than her appearance.
The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star responded to speculation over her body transformation after a recent post celebrating her dad's birthday prompted fans to ask if she underwent surgery.
"I hate addressing this," Whitney shared in her Feb. 12 post, alongside a clip of herself showing off her Mardi Gras look, "but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight."
Instead, the transformation is a result of Whitney gradually losing 100 pounds over the years.
"In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds," the TLC star noted. "In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died [in December 2022], I lost 50 more. I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now."
After explaining this is only the second time in her life she's dropped significant weight, Whitney expressed how she struggles to read comments about her weight.
"I'm still very fat," she continued. "Thank you for the compliments, but I really don't like obsessing over my body and I don't like it when others do it either."
In fact, before giving insight into her weight-loss journey, she shared her frustrations in the comments.
"Did you get surgery? You look half the size!" one Instagram user wrote, to which Whitney replied, "No. I weight [sic] 285 and I've been this weight for about a year now."
And when another fan said Whiney was "definitely slimmer" than in a photo she posted during a vacation to Switzerland in June 2023, the professional dancer explained why comments like these are hard to read.
"I'm not though, and that's why these comments are frustrating," Whitney responded. "I weight the exact same as I did in Switzerland and no one was freaking out then. I have not lost any weight since then."
Of course, Whitney isn't the only celebrity to candidly address fans' comments about her appearance. Keep reading to see all of the ways other stars have embraced their bodies and shared empowering messages.