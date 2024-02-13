16 Things To Help You "Adult" If Life Has Been Giving You Too Many Lemons To Handle Lately

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In case you haven't heard, 20-somethings are the new teenagers — if you don't believe us, search up the hashtag #teenagegirlinher20s on TikTok. In a world that's constantly moving at the speed of light, especially with social media, it feels like there's never any time to catch our breath once we enter the "real world," one that's filled with a constant cycle of long workdays & stressful commutes, microwaved dinners, never-ending bills, et cetera et cetera. If the trials and tribulations of adulting have you feeling overwhelmed, take a deep breath. In ... and out. Now, let's chat.
While there's no parent's note that can get you out of that big presentation, we've got some alternative solutions for you to help make the whole "adulting" thing a bit easier. From getting out of bed on time for work to keeping track of all your to-dos & finances to making sure you're prioritizing your mental & physical well-being every day, we're here to hold your hand through the chaos and chase away the Sunday Scaries. Because it may be brutal out here, but we're going to get through it together, bestie.
Roxicosly Super Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker for Heavy Sleeper
One of the biggest, never-ending struggles of adulting is getting up in the mornings to go to work, hit the gym, or just get an early start to a productive day. Yeah, easier said than done. If your phone alarm isn't usually enough to convince you to break up with your cozy bed, this super loud, bed-shaking alarm clock will do the trick. It features three modes, dual alarm option, smart snooze function, dimmable display & more.
According to one Amazon shopper, "If you're like me and your phone alarm and a regular alarm clock can't wake you from a deep slumber, this one will definitely do the trick! I've bought 2 so far - one for each bedroom, and it works like a charm. Not only is the alarm itself very loud, but the buzzer works great! Other people have noted that they place it in their bed - which I'm sure works fine - but I actually place it on the ground. When the buzzer goes off, it starts clacking around on the ground, which not only provides additional noise to the alarm itself, but also has the added benefit of waking up my dogs (who then assist in waking me up.) Again, if you are a heavy sleeper, I cannot recommend this alarm enough. After years of looking for a "loud" alarm clock, I finally found one that does the job."
Loftie Clock
If bed-rattling tough love isn't your preferred form of a wake-up call, try going with the internet-fave Loftie Clock. The two-phase alarm clock mimics your body's natural waking process and is designed with everything you need for a night of deep sleep & gentle wake-up without your smartphone in the room. It includes soothing nature soundscapes & white noise, updatable wellness content (e.g., guided meditations & breath work), a Bluetooth speaker, an adjustable nightlight & more.
One shopper explained, "I was searching for an alarm clock just like this for a very long time. Easy to use, sleek design, and a simple function to turn off the display. The bonus nightlight was a great feature I didn't know I was looking for. Loftie has it all. I couldn't be happier with my purchase and highly recommend others give it a try."
Joyberg Magnetic Notepads for Refrigerator - Pack of 4
Life seems to throw a million lemons at us each and every day when we're adults, and it can become super easy to forget important tasks & ideas. Jot down everything from your to-dos & grocery lists to quick notes for your family or roommates on these magnetic notepads. Each notepad includes 50 pages that are each adorned with vibrant fruit patterns sure to brighten up your day (and make your list of errands less daunting).
Clever Fox Budget Planner
Have you ever heard the saying that grownups are just kids with money? To some extent that can be true, but the story doesn't end there. With more money comes more personal responsibility in keeping track of and effectively managing your finances. This top-rated budget planner has 29,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it covers 12 undated months featuring a calendar, budget plan, and expense tracker.
One Amazon shopper noted that this journal was "good for basic budgets." They added, "I've tried multiple budgeting tools and this is my favorite. I feel like it is the perfect middle ground. Not too basic, not too detailed, with room to customize. My favorite feature for me is the is the summary page and and it even helps you make a pie chart to better visualize your spending."
BoxLegend V3 Shirt Folding Board
As a kid, it was slightly more acceptable to pile your clothes on your desk chair or on the corner of your bed and leave them there (until you got scolded by your parents). As an adult, not so much. If you dread the task of folding your clothes after spending hours running them in the wash & dryer, this genius folding board with 26,100+ five-star Amazon reviews is about to be your new laundry day bestie. It works with pants, shorts, T-shirts & long-sleeve shirts, pajamas, dresses, and more!
One Amazon shopper called this product an "Absolute must have," writing, "Long gone are the days of folding clothes and having the stack be slightly lopsided and topple over. Also gone are the days of losing valuable drawer space due to imperfect folds. These not only make the shirts look great when they're unfolded but they make them stack more uniformly thus you can fit more shirts in a drawer. It's not significantly quicker than manual folding but the precision is key here. Everything in my drawer gets folded by this and it's perfect every single time. What more can you ask for?"
Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
This fabric shaver & lint remover will have you feeling like a true grownup who's always put together — because going that extra small step can make a world of difference. It's a shopper-fave, with 86,900+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who praise the high-quality performance and intuitive design of this affordable gadget that safely removes fuzz, lint, and pills from your socks to your sofas. The compact design also makes it perfect for both travel & home use.
According to one shopper's experience, "I love this little fabric shaver. It is small so it stores well, it's wireless so I can run from one room to the next with it. I was amazed with the outcome on my favorite lululemon pants and athleta sweaters. This little guy remove all the pilling throughout each item. It didn't harm my leggings/sweater in any way, in-fact it left my clothing looking brand spanking new!"
LivTree Blind Spot Mirror - Pack of 2
In my first years as an adult, one of the scariest daily challenges I've had to face is commuting ... in LA traffic. As someone who's hit more curbs in my years of driving than I'd like to admit, I never hesitate to try out any solutions that can help improve my skills behind the wheel — and this blind spot mirror with over 13,800 five-star Amazon reviews has undoubtedly been a game-changer. Made of waterproof, rust-resistant glass, the mirrors are super easy to stick on to your side rearview mirrors to widen your scope of vision.
As one shopper summarized, "I like these because when I'm reversing I can fix the position so I can see the rear wheels of my car so I can reverse more comfortably and when going forward it gives me a great field of vision especially when changing lanes in traffic."
Spansee Pink Disco Ball Mirror Ornament
As scary as driving is, it automatically becomes less daunting when you have a pink cowboy hat-wearing disco ball ornament by your side. No matter how awful traffic is, it's harder to be grumpy and stressed when you have your favorite songs playing and a little disco ball swinging around in your car — no panic, just vibes.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Variety Pack - 12 Count (Total)
If you're living in your first apartment or home, one of the biggest realizations that you may have had is just how much cleaning goes into maintaining your space. If you're feeling overwhelmed and not sure where to start in tackling all the messes, this variety pack from Mr. Clean is a solid choice. It comes with the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable scrubber, Bath scrubber, and Kitchen scrubber, and you don't need any extra cleaning tools to get started — simply wet the Magic Eraser, squeeze, and erase!
One Amazon shopper called these erasers their "favorite cleaning tool," adding, "I'm not sure how I lived without these in the past. I use magic erasers for everything. I always have some under my sinks in the kitchen and in the bathroom. I keep them in the laundry room and I even have one in the car. These are my go to for any scuff, stain, mark, hard water, sharpie, and residue. I use them on shoes, sinks, showers, walls, cabinets, cupboards and stove tops! You name it I've probably use the magic eraser on it."
Headspace x Poketo Mindfulness Cards
As an adult, it can be so easy to get swept away by the tide of life, and before you know it, you're feeling stressed, burnt out, and lost. By incorporating mindfulness practices into your daily routine, it'll become easier to stay grounded in the present and feel more calm and peaceful even when things don't always go your way. These adorable cards are filled with unique prompts and thought-provoking statements that serve as helpful, gentle reminders for mindfulness that you can take with you anywhere you go.
Trends International Kitten Hang In There Wall Poster
Chances are, you've seen some iteration of this poster, featuring a kitty hanging on a branch with an emphatic "Hang in there!" written on the bottom, in at least one of your classrooms as a child. Assure your inner child that everything will be OK even with all the scary challenges of adult life by hanging up this poster in your home or office; TBH, this review says it all:
"I can't say enough great things about this poster. Truly a beautiful work of art that has brightened my office environment 10 fold. Day after day, I stared at a blank cubicle wall, devoid of daylight and hope, but this ray of sunshine filled the open canvas with joy and laughter.
Work had grown monotonous, dragging for hours with that 2pm feeling hitting at a ripe 10am. Meetings go by that should have just been an email, and you feel the life force slowly draining every time someone says the word synergy. But this poster has given me hope... A new beginning... I now grit my teeth, and embrace the office pains full boar knowing that I too can "hang in there"."
HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 10-Inch Fry Pan with Tempered Glass Lid
While we're all for microwaved snacks and dinners that don't require a ton of time or effort, if you want to start stepping up your cooking game as an adult, one of the first kitchen essentials you should invest in is a reliable frying pan. It's an incredibly versatile tool, and this 10-inch one from cult-fave brand HexClad comes with a tempered glass lid that opens up so many more possibilities for delicious, authentically home-cooked dishes that are nourishing (and cost less than takeout).
According to one Amazon shopper, "I absolutely love this pan! The heat distribution is even and searing meat is a breeze and does a fantastic job! This pan actually makes cooking a joy. I would highly recommend it! It may be expensive, but it's worth the extra money in my opinion."
Nightcap The Original Drink Cover Scrunchie
As a child, one of the primary adages we were taught is "better safe than sorry." As grownups, the lesson still rings true, and Nightcap is a brand that understands how important it is to protect yourself without compromising on fun. This discreet scrunchie can be worn on your wrist and hair, and it converts into a drink spiking prevention cover. Place the cover over your drink, pop in a straw, and enjoy your night out; when you're home, simply throw it in the washing machine for a hassle-free clean. Cheers to that (and safe fun)!
Qutool Lumbar Support Pillow
While our souls may still be young, our bodies may be starting to feel the signs of age, from taking longer to recover from a cold or ankle sprain to joints aching during rainy weather. Now's the time to be proactive and take care of our bodies for the long term, and this lumbar pillow with 12,500+ five-star Amazon reviews is a game-changer in aiding & preventing back pain, especially if you're sitting in an office chair all day long or making lengthy commutes.
One Amazon shopper reported, "I suffer from degenerative disc disease. Anything that can help provide better lumbar support is worth trying and I am sure glad I gave this one a shot. It's supportive, firm, yet comfortable. I can't wait to try it out at work on the chair in my office. So far, I am considering ordering more, one for home, one for the office."
StorageWorks 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizers
There's no monster living in your closet, unless you count the giant clutter of clothes, bags, and hats that are constantly falling from their racks and impossible to organize properly. Impossible, at least, until these hanging closet organizers came along. You can alternate between having a single, six-shelf hanging closet or two separate, three-shelf hanging organizers. They're crafted from canvas cotton fabric & reinforced with a heavy-duty plastic board, allowing them to hold a weight of up to 50 pounds without bending the top, according to the brand.
According to one shopper, "This is an excellent product to purchase if you are looking for something simple, yet organizable in a closest space to hang in for your essentials. There was indeed a good amount of space to stuff things in, you just need to be strategic on how you put it in for more items to be stuffed in! Even one section hold up to 7 items that were jeans/shorts. So, if you are looking for something to be organized in your closet for clothes, you should consider this product!"
StorageWorks Underbed Storage Box - Pack of 2
We promise, there's no monster living under your bed, either. In fact, the only thing that's there is empty space that's perfect for storing extra fabrics and items that are taking up precious space in your home. These underbed storage boxes feature a large, transparent plastic lid and built-in label holder that helps you identify the content immediately, and they're designed to be dustproof, durable, and stackable. They're perfect for hiding away out-of-season clothes, shoes, blankets, sweaters, accessories, holiday decorations, memorabilia, and whatever else suits your needs.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I bought these to store all of my nice sweaters under the bed. They are large--I fit 10 sweaters in each one. They are sturdy and have handles everywhere for easy maneuvering. The tops are clear, so you can see what's inside and find things quickly. I couldn't be happier, and now have extra space in my closet."
Looking to shop more must-have finds to upgrade your home? Check out our roundup of the best luxury bath towels of 2024 that are soft, they feel like clouds.