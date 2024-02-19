Lenny Kravitz Details His Inspirational Journey While Accepting Music Icon Award at 2024 PCAs

Watch : Lenny Kravitz Performs His Greatest Hits & Accepts Music Icon Award!

Lenny Kravitz is flying high after this win.

While accepting the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18, the "Again" singer reflected on his decades-long musical career in a heartfelt speech. (See every star here.)

"When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word icon," the 59-year-old said during his acceptance speech. "It means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means you've made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be and daring to be different. When I was first coming up, a lot of people offered me a lot of deals. But they wanted me to change."

As he explained, "My music wasn't black enough. It wasn't white enough. It didn't fit nicely inside a box or sound like what was on the radio at the time, and I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame, and stardom because I couldn't live with myself doing something inauthentic."