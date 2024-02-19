Lenny Kravitz Details His Inspirational Journey While Accepting Music Icon Award at 2024 PCAs

Lenny Kravitz is flying high after this win.
While accepting the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18, the "Again" singer reflected on his decades-long musical career in a heartfelt speech. (See every star here.)
"When I was thinking about what to say tonight, I kept going back to that word icon," the 59-year-old said during his acceptance speech. "It means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me, it means you've made an indelible mark by being who God created you to be and daring to be different. When I was first coming up, a lot of people offered me a lot of deals. But they wanted me to change."
As he explained, "My music wasn't black enough. It wasn't white enough. It didn't fit nicely inside a box or sound like what was on the radio at the time, and I turned down the money and the glitzy promises of fame, and stardom because I couldn't live with myself doing something inauthentic."
And looking back, the four-time Grammy winner credits his genuine love for the art alongside faith for his success.
"I've been doing this a very long time, more than 35 years," Lenny admitted. "It's never been about how many records I sell, or how many awards I win. It's not about trying to write hits or being calculated or formulaic. It's about enjoying and being grateful for the journey and using the gifts that God gave you."
And he also shared the mantra he's held close to his chest during his career. "Never follow the trends," he said, "set your own pace and recognize that the best is right here, right now, in front of you."
Along with his team and fans, Lenny also expressed his gratitude to his loved ones—like parents Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker thanking them for "taking me to all those amazing concerts when I was a kid instead of leaving me home with the babysitter.
Before his acceptance speech, Lenny also appeared on stage at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to perform a medley of his biggest hits, including "Fly Away," "TK421" and "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over." Donning a pair of black sunglasses, a black leather blazer vest and leather pants to match, the Grammy winner proved his music iconography with his electrifying performance.
And when it comes to achieving milestones, Lenny's only proving it ain't over ‘til it's over. In fact, the People's Music Icon Award comes just days after The Hunger Games alum was named as a nominee for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside other iconic musicians, including Cher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne.
"Woke up to this!" Lenny shared on Instagram Feb. 10. "Grateful to be nominated for this prestigious honor."
