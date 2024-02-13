Get Clean, White Teeth & Fresh Breath with These Genius Dental Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know how important it is to brush your teeth, floss, and use mouthwash. But if you're getting kind of bored of that routine and want to upgrade your oral hygiene game, then I have great news for you. There's a wave of popular and highly-rated tools that can take your dental care up a notch. And if you want clean, white teeth and fresh breath, you've got to try these genius products. Some are TikTok-famous, some come with hundreds of thousands of 5-star ratings, and some just have great word of mouth (pun intended), but they're all going to make you smile.
If flossing isn't your thing, then maybe you should try these fun-flavored flavored flosses that shoppers are obsessed with. If you're looking for a better dental routine when you travel, there's waterless toothpaste tablets and a battery-operated electric toothbrush that comes in so many pretty colors. Or maybe you just want to use mouthwash more often? Well, there's a handy mouthwash dispenser and a whitening mouthwash that's safe for daily use.
So keep on scrolling to read our curated list of the best dental products and accessories that will deliver clean, white teeth and fresh breath. Smile!
Cocofloss Woven Dental Floss, Travel Sampler 4-Pack
Floss isn't for everyone, but Cocofloss is. It's crafted from recycled water bottles, comes in so many yummy flavors, and effectively glides between your teeth for a deep clean. Plus, it features soothing coconut oil for your gums. This shopper glowed, "This floss really does grab a lot. I use regular dental tape and it never works. This stuff actually grabbed and pulled stuff. My teeth feel great."
GuruNanda Advanced Oil Pulling with Tongue Scraper
You may have heard about this pulling oil from thousands of enthusiastic fans on TikTok. Just pour a tablespoon in a cup, swish it in your mouth for a few minutes, and spit it out in the trash (so all the gunk it removes doesn't clog up your pipes). The oil promotes better breath and healthier gum and bones, plus it comes with a tongue scraper for even better results.
TheraBreath Whitening Mouthwash, 2-Pack
Freshen your breath and whiten your teeth all in one go with TheraBreath's mouthwash. It features an alcohol-free, non-burning formula that can keep your mouth fresh for up to 24 hours and one user raved, "I love how brighter my teeth look afterwards, my breath is so much fresher and definitely helps me since I wear retainers that can often cause morning breath! I love the TheraBreath mouthwashes and have never gone back to any brand!"
PHILIPS Sonicare One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Available in so many cute colors, the Philips Sonicare battery-operated toothbrush is perfect for brushing on the go. It comes with a convenient carrying case, a battery that lasts up to 3 months, and two extra brush heads (each last up to 3 months). Your teeth will always feel clean.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
There's a reason why Crest 3D Whitestrips have over 78,000 5-star Amazon reviews -- they just work. Just peel, apply, and use every day for up to 45 minutes. They promise that you can get your teeth 20 levels whiter in just 22 days. This fan reported, "I've only been using them for about a week and I've already noticed such a major difference. I absolutely love them. As a sensitive gum girl I was really nervous, but they're the best."
SmartMouth Original Activated Oral Rinse and Box of Travel Packs
Get fresh breath anywhere you go with this oral rinse and box of travel packs. The brand promises to prevent bad breath for up to 12 hours every time you rinse and the travel packs are individually wrapped and TSA-friendly.
Slate Electric Flosser
Step up every aspect of your oral hygiene game with this 3-in-1 electric flosser. Not only does it floss your teeth, but it also cleans your tongue and massages your gums. The floss heads are reusable and it's all battery operated, so it's easy to take on the go.
SuperBee Dentos Toothpaste Tablets, 100 Toothpaste Tabs
When you're on the go and don't have toothpaste on hand, have no fear. All you need are these toothpaste tablets. Just pop one in your mouth, chew it into a paste, and start brushing. They're sugar free, don't contain harsh chemicals, and you get 100 tabs in each container.
MySmile Water Dental Flosser
If flossing isn't your thing, then this water flosser might be right up your alley. It comes with five cleaning modes and rotatable nozzles to hit those hard to reach spots in your mouth, delivering an effective cleaning for your mouth. Plus, you can use it up to 40 days before it needs a recharge.
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit
Get your teeth whiter, faster, with this whitening kit that uses LED light for results. You'll get 20 whitening sessions in the kit and each session just takes 30 minutes (there's even a built-in timer). It also comes with over 27,000 5-star Amazon reviews where one fan reported, "After using the light and gel three times I see a major difference in the color of my teeth. My dental hygienist even commented on the brighter smile."
BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper for Adults, 2-Pack
Backed by over 76,000 5-star Amazon ratings, these tongue scrapers are described by fans as "perfect" and "game changing oral cleaning." Just scrape the metal tool over your tongue to clean and remove any build-up that can lead to bad breath. It's also rustproof and comes with two carrying cases for taking it on the go.
Luvan Automatic Mouthwash Dispenser
This mouthwash dispenser is a great reminder to, well, swish mouthwash before you brush your teeth. It features an infrared sensor, so liquid automatically dispenses when you place your cup in position, and you can adjust how the liquid dispenses. And since you can use it for 90 days before it needs a recharge, you can place it anywhere in your home.
Moon Stain Prevention Teeth Wipes, 10 Wipes Per Pack
When you're on the go and don't have the luxury of brushing your teeth, you'll want these wipes handy. They come individually wrapped (so you can toss them in your bag or leave them in your car), all you have to do is wipe your teeth to remove surface stains like coffee, tea, wine, and more.
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack
Get rid of pesky surface stains on your teeth with this whitening pen. Just use the brush to apply a thin layer to your teeth and avoid eating for up to 30 minutes. The brand promises that your teeth can get up to six shades brighter in just one to two weeks.
iHave Toothbrush Holders
This convenient holder doesn't just store your toothbrush and toiletries with ease, it also features a toothpaste dispenser and a cup for your mouthwash. And setting it up is easy with the included heavy duty adhesive strips, so you'll want to brush all the time.
