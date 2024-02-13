TikToker Campbell “Pookie” Puckett Steps Out For NYFW in Her Husband’s Favorite Outfit Yet

Pookie is looking absolutely fire at NYFW.
Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett pulled their best OOTDs together at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 show at New York Fashion Week.
For the Feb. 12 outing to the New York Public Library, the TikToker was turning more than just her husband's head in a Tory Burch black tank and skirt with gold jewelry and an updo hairstyle, plus a Cartier ring that her husband gifted her in her latest TikTok. Jeff donned a Bonobos tweed jacket, navy pants, and a white button-down shirt.
The duo have taken NYFW by storm, also making appearances at shows like Alice + Olivia and PatBo. And naturally, the couple has documented several of their outfits for each event on TikTok, with Jeff providing his signature doting commentary on his wife's looks.
"Princess Pookie has now upgraded to Queen Pookie," Jett explained in a Feb. 12 TikTok as the couple showed off their outfits for the PatBo show. "This is a queen outfit, it's one of my favorite outfits I've seen you wear in a while, babe."
While they've made content on TikTok for several years, Campbell and Jett blew up on the platform earlier this year, with many fans taking note of the finance director affectionately referring to his wife as "Pookie" while offering glowing compliments on her outfits.
And Jett's most iconic line to date—and later became a viral sound on the platform—was uttered in a Jan. 28 video where the couple showed off their date night looks. While admiring his wife's outfit, the 33-year-old told the camera, "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight."
But their meteoric rise to social media fame hasn't been all positive for the couple, as a decade-old photos of Campbell dressing in attire worn in the Antebellum period recently resurfaced.
And amid the controversy surrounding the racially insensitive photos, the 31-year-old owned up to her actions. "Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 31. "Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow."
Campbell and Jett aren't the only ones showing out for NYFW, read on for some of the best looks.