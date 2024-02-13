TikToker Campbell “Pookie” Puckett Steps Out For NYFW in Her Husband’s Favorite Outfit Yet

After going viral for her outfit of the day TikTok content earlier this year, influencer Campbell “Pookie” Puckett stepped out at NYFW with her husband Jett Puckett.

By Olivia Evans Feb 13, 2024 4:39 PMTags
New York Fashion WeekCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Who Is Pookie? Get to Know the Viral TikTok Couple!

Pookie is looking absolutely fire at NYFW

Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett pulled their best OOTDs together at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 show at New York Fashion Week.

For the Feb. 12 outing to the New York Public Library, the TikToker was turning more than just her husband's head in a Tory Burch black tank and skirt with gold jewelry and an updo hairstyle, plus a Cartier ring that her husband gifted her in her latest TikTok. Jeff donned a Bonobos tweed jacket, navy pants, and a white button-down shirt.

The duo have taken NYFW by storm, also making appearances at shows like Alice + Olivia and PatBo. And naturally, the couple has documented several of their outfits for each event on TikTok, with Jeff providing his signature doting commentary on his wife's looks. 

"Princess Pookie has now upgraded to Queen Pookie," Jett explained in a Feb. 12 TikTok as the couple showed off their outfits for the PatBo show. "This is a queen outfit, it's one of my favorite outfits I've seen you wear in a while, babe." 

photos
The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Trends

While they've made content on TikTok for several years, Campbell and Jett blew up on the platform earlier this year, with many fans taking note of the finance director affectionately referring to his wife as "Pookie" while offering glowing compliments on her outfits. 

And Jett's most iconic line to date—and later became a viral sound on the platform—was uttered in a Jan. 28 video where the couple showed off their date night looks. While admiring his wife's outfit, the 33-year-old told the camera, "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

But their meteoric rise to social media fame hasn't been all positive for the couple, as a decade-old photos of Campbell dressing in attire worn in the Antebellum period recently resurfaced.

And amid the controversy surrounding the racially insensitive photos, the 31-year-old owned up to her actions. "Jett and I love sharing our lives with you all and getting to know our community on such an intimate level," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 31. "Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes. We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow."

Campbell and Jett aren't the only ones showing out for NYFW, read on for some of the best looks.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coach

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coach

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coach

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coach

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Coach

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images

Christian Cowan

JP Yim/Getty Images

Christian Cowan

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images

Christian Cowan

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images

Christian Cowan

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images

Christian Cowan

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

The Blonds

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

The Blonds

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Blonds

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Blonds

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

The Blonds

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

PatBo

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

PatBo

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

PatBo

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

PatBo

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

PatBo

Dan Lecca/Jason Wu Collection

Jason Wu

Dan Lecca/Jason Wu Collection

Jason Wu

Dan Lecca/Jason Wu Collection

Jason Wu

Dan Lecca/Jason Wu Collection

Jason Wu

Dan Lecca/Jason Wu Collection

Jason Wu

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

photos
View More Photos From Best Looks From New York Fashion Week 2024 Fall/Winter

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

4

Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies Aboard 9-Month Ultimate World Cruise

5

Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly