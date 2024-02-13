TikToker Campbell “Pookie” Puckett Steps Out For NYFW in Her Husband’s Favorite Outfit Yet

Watch : Who Is Pookie? Get to Know the Viral TikTok Couple!

Pookie is looking absolutely fire at NYFW.

Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett pulled their best OOTDs together at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 show at New York Fashion Week.

For the Feb. 12 outing to the New York Public Library, the TikToker was turning more than just her husband's head in a Tory Burch black tank and skirt with gold jewelry and an updo hairstyle, plus a Cartier ring that her husband gifted her in her latest TikTok. Jeff donned a Bonobos tweed jacket, navy pants, and a white button-down shirt.

The duo have taken NYFW by storm, also making appearances at shows like Alice + Olivia and PatBo. And naturally, the couple has documented several of their outfits for each event on TikTok, with Jeff providing his signature doting commentary on his wife's looks.

"Princess Pookie has now upgraded to Queen Pookie," Jett explained in a Feb. 12 TikTok as the couple showed off their outfits for the PatBo show. "This is a queen outfit, it's one of my favorite outfits I've seen you wear in a while, babe."