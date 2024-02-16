These 56 Presidents’ Day Sales Are the Best We’ve Seen This Year From Anthropologie to Zappos

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Congrats darlings, you've made it to the weekend, but the good news is it's not just any weekend — it's a long weekend! That means you have more time to relax, go out with your besties, and let's be real, catch up on all of the chores you've been putting off. But the good news doesn't stop there, because not only does Presidents' Day grace you with an extra day off, it also gives us some of the best sales we've seen all year. And since it's a long weekend, that means you'll have plenty of extra time to shop the best Presidents' Day deals on mattresses, furniture, TVs, beauty, and so much more.
Since Presidents' Day is known for their mattress sales, there's no better time to invest, with $500 off adjustable mattresses at Tempur-Pedic, up to $600 off of the comfiest Saatva mattresses, and 30% off the famous Casper mattresses. In terms of home deals, you'll find up to 70% off at Wayfair, up to 50% off at Pottery Barn, and up to 60% off at West Elm on everything from furniture to décor. Fashionistas can save on brands like SKIMS, Michael Kors, J. Crew, and Madewell while beauty lovers can score deals on brands like Goop, MAC, and Milk Makeup.
Whether you're looking for deals on mattresses and furniture, fashion and beauty, or TVs and tech, we can guarantee there's a sale for everything. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to for a list of the 56 best Presidents' Day sales in every category.
Best Presidents' Day Mattress & Bedding Sales
Avocado: Get up to 20% off organic mattresses, mattress toppers, and adjustable bed bases.
Awara: Shop up to 50% off mattresses + free shipping with deals starting at just $649.
Bedgear: Save on all things bedding, like $800 off performance mattresses, 20% off sheet sets, and 30% off comforters.
Big Fig: Use the code PRES to score $500 off this mattress designed for plus size and tall sleepers.
Casper: Get up to 30% off their best-selling mattresses.
Cozy Earth: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding and 25% off bundles.
DreamCloud: Get 50% off all mattresses with prices starting at just $349.
FluffCo: Shop deals starting at $23 with up to 20% off their award-winning pillows, temperature-regulating comforters, 100% cotton sheets, and 30% off their hotel-style bath robes.
Nectar: Enjoy up to 40% off award-winning memory foam mattresses.
Saatva: Save up to $600 on the comfiest mattresses.
Serta: Save up to $1100 on select mattresses when paired with a Motion Perfect Adjustable Base, which is $200 off by the way.
Siena: Get 50% off all mattresses, with deals starting as low as $199, plus get free shipping on all orders.
Sleep Number: Save 50% on their adjustable smart beds or get $1,000 off their climate control smart beds. Plus enjoy buy one get one free pillows, sheets, and cooling mattress pads and 30% off furniture.
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattresses and 20% off their pressure relieving mattress toppers.
Best Presidents' Day Home & Appliance Sales
Anthropologie: Score up to 40% off all things home, from rugs to furniture, glassware, and décor.
Bando: Get 40% off colorful décor to liven up your home.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop up to 70% off thousands of items, including patio furniture, kitchen appliances, and décor.
Dyson: Shop up to $200 off select devices, like this cordless vacuum.
Kohl's: Save up to 70% off thousands of items from home décor to storage and organization solutions.
Our Place: Get 25% off the cutest cookware, including $170 off this four-piece cookware set.
Pottery Barn: Get up to 50% off furniture, bedding, décor and so much more.
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off all things home, including hundreds of dollars off appliances, mattresses, and more.
West Elm: Get 60% off furniture, tableware, and more plus get an extra 30% off when you use the code EXTRA15.
Best Presidents' Day Tech Sales
Amazon: Shop tons of tech deals, like 70% off this 16" laptop (that's $909 in savings) or get 32% off an Amazon Fire tablet.
Samsung: Save $1,000 this 65" 4K television.
Walmart: Find crazy good deals on all things tech, like $200 off an Apple Watch and $200 off this 65" Samsung TV.
Best Presidents' Day Beauty Sales
Goop: Get 25% off beauty and wellness goodies from the cult-favorite brand.
Isla Beauty: Get 20% off sitewide, including their makeup melting balm.
Milk Makeup: Score 20% off your entire purchase, including the viral Cooling Water Jelly Tints.
Ulta: Shop buy one get one free minis so you can try all of the products you've been seeing on your FYP.
Best Presidents' Day Fashion Sales
Adidas: Use the code BIGSALE to get up to 65% off tons of workout and fashion sneakers and clothing.
Aerie: Get 10 undies for $38, 30% off leggings and sweatshirts, and 50% off bras and bralettes.
American Eagle: Get up to 70% off everything from swim to tees and tanks and denim.
ASOS: Save up to 50% off ultra trendy pieces.
Bare Necessities: Shop 10 for $35 undies plus 30% off bras from brands like Natori, Wacoal, and Panache.
Coach Outlet: Get an extra 20% off the chicest handbags that are already up to 63% off – that means you'll get up to 83% off!
DSW: Get 60% off on select products from brands like Asics, Betsy Johnson, Converse, Dr. Martens, Skechers, Sorel, Steve Madden, and UGG.
Forever 21: Shop their weekend blowout sale for 50% off everything.
Good American: Get an extra 50% off sale items, including their fan-favorite denim.
J. Crew Factory: Enjoy 50% off sitewide plus all jeans are $49.95.
J. Crew: Use the code SHOPNOW for an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off full-price items.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save big on designer handbags and accessories with up to 70% off everything plus an extra 20% off select styles.
LoveShackFancy: Get deals of up to 75% off on the prettiest dresses, tops, and more.
Madewell: Use the code EXTRAEXTRA to get an extra 30% off for a total of up to 70% off.
Michael Kors: Use the code EXTRA sale for an extra 30% off your purchase, like this $398 leather crossbody for just $89.
Nordstrom Rack: Score an extra 40% off sale styles from UGG, MAC, Levi's, and more.
Nordstrom: Find 50% off top brands like SKIMS, On, Tom Ford, and so much more.
Old Navy: Enjoy 30% off sitewide, 50% off all denim, and 50% off select sweatshirts and hoodies. Plus, shop an extra 75% off clearance styles with deals starting at just $3.99.
Reebok: Use the code OHYEAH to score 50% off sneakers and activewear.
Sam Edelman: Shop deals of 50% off their iconic flats, loafers, and heels.
Sorel: Shop 40% off select styles from boots to clogs and sneakers.
Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40% off sale styles from dresses to pants and bags.
Vici: Use the code EXRASAVINGS to score up to 80% off the cutest clothes.
Vince Camuto: Use the code EXTRA30 for an extra 30% off sale styles for a total of 65% off chic shoes, including these best-selling over-the-knee boots.
Zappos: Shop their birthday sale to get up to 55% off everything from Hoka sneakers to Sam Edelman sandals.
When is President's Day 2024?
This year, President's Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do President's Day Sales start?
While President's Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
Why is President's Day known for mattress sales?
President's Day has become the unofficial holiday to score the best mattress deals. That's because it's the time of year when shoppers are most willing to spend on this big-ticket item, since they typically spend on other categories during holidays like Black Friday or Christmas. The better the deal, the more likely people are to splurge on a new mattress.
What stores have sales on President's Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have President's Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this President's Day.