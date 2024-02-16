These 56 Presidents’ Day Sales Are the Best We’ve Seen This Year From Anthropologie to Zappos

Best Presidents' Day Mattress & Bedding Sales

Avocado: Get up to 20% off organic mattresses, mattress toppers, and adjustable bed bases.

Awara: Shop up to 50% off mattresses + free shipping with deals starting at just $649.

Bedgear: Save on all things bedding, like $800 off performance mattresses, 20% off sheet sets, and 30% off comforters.

Big Fig: Use the code PRES to score $500 off this mattress designed for plus size and tall sleepers.

Casper: Get up to 30% off their best-selling mattresses.

Cozy Earth: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding and 25% off bundles.

DreamCloud: Get 50% off all mattresses with prices starting at just $349.

FluffCo: Shop deals starting at $23 with up to 20% off their award-winning pillows, temperature-regulating comforters, 100% cotton sheets, and 30% off their hotel-style bath robes.

Nectar: Enjoy up to 40% off award-winning memory foam mattresses.

Saatva: Save up to $600 on the comfiest mattresses.

Serta: Save up to $1100 on select mattresses when paired with a Motion Perfect Adjustable Base, which is $200 off by the way.

Siena: Get 50% off all mattresses, with deals starting as low as $199, plus get free shipping on all orders.

Sleep Number: Save 50% on their adjustable smart beds or get $1,000 off their climate control smart beds. Plus enjoy buy one get one free pillows, sheets, and cooling mattress pads and 30% off furniture.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattresses and 20% off their pressure relieving mattress toppers.

Best Presidents' Day Home & Appliance Sales

Anthropologie: Score up to 40% off all things home, from rugs to furniture, glassware, and décor.

Bando: Get 40% off colorful décor to liven up your home.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop up to 70% off thousands of items, including patio furniture, kitchen appliances, and décor.

Crate and Barrel?

Dyson: Shop up to $200 off select devices, like this cordless vacuum.

Kohl's: Save up to 70% off thousands of items from home décor to storage and organization solutions.

Our Place: Get 25% off the cutest cookware, including $170 off this four-piece cookware set.

Pottery Barn: Get up to 50% off furniture, bedding, décor and so much more.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% off all things home, including hundreds of dollars off appliances, mattresses, and more.

West Elm: Get 60% off furniture, tableware, and more plus get an extra 30% off when you use the code EXTRA15.

Best Presidents' Day Tech Sales

Amazon: Shop tons of tech deals, like 70% off this 16" laptop (that's $909 in savings) or get 32% off an Amazon Fire tablet.

Samsung: Save $1,000 this 65" 4K television.

Walmart: Find crazy good deals on all things tech, like $200 off an Apple Watch and $200 off this 65" Samsung TV.

Best Presidents' Day Beauty Sales

Goop: Get 25% off beauty and wellness goodies from the cult-favorite brand.

Isla Beauty: Get 20% off sitewide, including their makeup melting balm.

Milk Makeup: Score 20% off your entire purchase, including the viral Cooling Water Jelly Tints.

Ulta: Shop buy one get one free minis so you can try all of the products you've been seeing on your FYP.

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Sales

Adidas: Use the code BIGSALE to get up to 65% off tons of workout and fashion sneakers and clothing.

Aerie: Get 10 undies for $38, 30% off leggings and sweatshirts, and 50% off bras and bralettes.

American Eagle: Get up to 70% off everything from swim to tees and tanks and denim.

ASOS: Save up to 50% off ultra trendy pieces.

Bare Necessities: Shop 10 for $35 undies plus 30% off bras from brands like Natori, Wacoal, and Panache.

Coach Outlet: Get an extra 20% off the chicest handbags that are already up to 63% off – that means you'll get up to 83% off!

DSW: Get 60% off on select products from brands like Asics, Betsy Johnson, Converse, Dr. Martens, Skechers, Sorel, Steve Madden, and UGG.

Forever 21: Shop their weekend blowout sale for 50% off everything.

Good American: Get an extra 50% off sale items, including their fan-favorite denim.

J. Crew Factory: Enjoy 50% off sitewide plus all jeans are $49.95.

J. Crew: Use the code SHOPNOW for an extra 50% off sale styles and 30% off full-price items.

Kate Spade Outlet: Save big on designer handbags and accessories with up to 70% off everything plus an extra 20% off select styles.

LoveShackFancy: Get deals of up to 75% off on the prettiest dresses, tops, and more.

Madewell: Use the code EXTRAEXTRA to get an extra 30% off for a total of up to 70% off.

Michael Kors: Use the code EXTRA sale for an extra 30% off your purchase, like this $398 leather crossbody for just $89.

Nordstrom Rack: Score an extra 40% off sale styles from UGG, MAC, Levi's, and more.

Nordstrom: Find 50% off top brands like SKIMS, On, Tom Ford, and so much more.

Old Navy: Enjoy 30% off sitewide, 50% off all denim, and 50% off select sweatshirts and hoodies. Plus, shop an extra 75% off clearance styles with deals starting at just $3.99.

Reebok: Use the code OHYEAH to score 50% off sneakers and activewear.

Sam Edelman: Shop deals of 50% off their iconic flats, loafers, and heels.

Sorel: Shop 40% off select styles from boots to clogs and sneakers.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40% off sale styles from dresses to pants and bags.

Vici: Use the code EXRASAVINGS to score up to 80% off the cutest clothes.

Vince Camuto: Use the code EXTRA30 for an extra 30% off sale styles for a total of 65% off chic shoes, including these best-selling over-the-knee boots.

Zappos: Shop their birthday sale to get up to 55% off everything from Hoka sneakers to Sam Edelman sandals.