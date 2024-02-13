Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies Aboard 9-Month Ultimate World Cruise

The Serenade of the Seas has been hit with tragedy.
A passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean's nine-month long cruise, dubbed the Ultimate World Cruise, has died, the company confirmed Feb. 12.
"We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time," the statement to People read. "Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time."
E! News has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment but has not yet heard back.
A TikToker who goes by Adita originally shared the news in a since-deleted video.
"A lady passed away last night," she said in her Feb. 11 video, per People. "She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out."
Back in December, the Serenade of the Seas embarked its 274-night voyage—tickets sold for a reported $53,999—and became a viral sensation.
The journey is divided into four main segments—the first leg is throughout the Americas, then the Pacific, into the Middle East and the Mediterranean Ocean, and finally throughout Europe—giving passengers the option to join the entire duration or for only part of the voyage.
And for many aboard the vessel, it's a trip of a lifetime.
That includes passenger Angie Linderman, who was inspired to set sail after testing positive for the BRCA2 gene, which increases her likelihood of developing certain cancers in her lifetime.
"That is something that has kind of helped to impact my desire to travel," she told Today. "Retirement age is not a guarantee. And so (there is) an emphasis on just doing all of the things I can do now while I'm healthy, while I'm able, instead of putting them off in hopes that I can do them later, when in reality that may not happen."