Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies Aboard 9-Month Ultimate World Cruise

The Serenade of the Seas has been hit with tragedy.

A passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean's nine-month long cruise, dubbed the Ultimate World Cruise, has died, the company confirmed Feb. 12.

"We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time," the statement to People read. "Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time."

E! News has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment but has not yet heard back.

A TikToker who goes by Adita originally shared the news in a since-deleted video.

"A lady passed away last night," she said in her Feb. 11 video, per People. "She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out."

Back in December, the Serenade of the Seas embarked its 274-night voyage—tickets sold for a reported $53,999—and became a viral sensation.