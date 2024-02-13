The Easiest Makeup Hacks for Your Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day Glam

Watch : North West Hilariously Reviews Mom Kim Kardashian's New Makeup Line

There's a million reasons why your Valentine's or Galentine's Day looks should make a statement.

Celebrating love and friendship, as Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno noted, often calls for "romantic and glamorous looks." However, any makeup application isn't truly complete without a great skincare routine to start.

"Hydration is key," the Haus Labs Global Artistry Director told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Start with a well-moisturized face using a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer to ensure a smooth base for makeup."

And if you have sensitive skin, not to worry. "Choose skincare products with calming ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or arnica to soothe the skin," she explained, "and create a more even canvas for makeup."

For those truly seeking that applause, applause, applause, consider one extra step.

"For the ultimate prep, treat your skin to a hydrating or brightening mask before makeup application," Sarah shared. "Ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide can provide an extra boost of moisture and vitality."