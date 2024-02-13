The Easiest Makeup Hacks for Your Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day Glam

There's a million reasons why your Valentine's or Galentine's Day looks should make a statement.
Celebrating love and friendship, as Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno noted, often calls for "romantic and glamorous looks." However, any makeup application isn't truly complete without a great skincare routine to start.
"Hydration is key," the Haus Labs Global Artistry Director told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Start with a well-moisturized face using a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer to ensure a smooth base for makeup."
And if you have sensitive skin, not to worry. "Choose skincare products with calming ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or arnica to soothe the skin," she explained, "and create a more even canvas for makeup."
For those truly seeking that applause, applause, applause, consider one extra step.
"For the ultimate prep, treat your skin to a hydrating or brightening mask before makeup application," Sarah shared. "Ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide can provide an extra boost of moisture and vitality."
And after all that prep? "You'll want to also ensure you're using makeup products with safe ingredients," she noted. "Using Triclone Skin Tech Foundation as the first step in the makeup routine can help counter redness for that smooth canvas look. This foundation features proprietary fermented arnica to fit the needs of those with sensitive and acne-prone skin."
Okay, so your skin is prepped and ready to go: Here's where the fun starts.
"My favorite way to way to add a subtle flair to your Valentine's Day makeup look is through the lips," Sarah shared. "Soft, pink tones or classic red lips will always be a timeless choice. I've been loving the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze in Macaron, a cool pink, or Persimmon, a reddish brown, to add a juicy touch of color."
But the easiest hacks for a glamorous
poker face don't stop there, as the creative director always abides by a few tips.
"Layer your favorite lip products to create a custom look," she explained. "I like to pair the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Le Monster Lip Crayon in Mahogany Matte with the PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze in Guava."
As for other focal points such as your eyes? For one, Sarah firmly believes in "tightlining the waterline and lash line with black or brown eyeliner."
"This can give a very sultry and sexy look to the eyes," she shared, adding that it's "perfect for a Valentine's Day glam." But also, "Monochromatic looks are super in right now, I love adding a subtle pop of pink to the eyeshadow to match a pink lip."
But Sarah's favorite makeup trends go beyond the day of love as she's currently drawn to "the emphasis on natural, radiant skin." A trend that can be achieved year-round, of course.
"The ‘no-makeup makeup' look is incredibly popular," the 42-year-old shared, "focusing on enhancing the skin's features without heavy layers of product. The Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Foundation is perfect for achieving that skin-like finish."
But if you're seeking glam that makes people want to take another look at you, "the grunge makeup trend has a feeling of unbothered glamour," says Sarah, who recommends using Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner in either Black Onyx Matte or Deep Cocoa Matte. "I love that it gives off a powerful and glamorous feeling."