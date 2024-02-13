Taylor Swift Goes TikTok Official With Travis Kelce After 2024 Super Bowl Party

Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now... she's on TikTok hitting a new relationship milestone.
The superstar made her romance with Travis Kelce social media official on Feb. 12 following his 2024 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sharing footage of Travis for the first time, Taylor posted a TikTok video of the pair celebrating his victory at a Las Vegas nightclub—alongside her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, who were clearly not ready for it.
"It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over the clip. "Bring you parents they said."
Taylor's video showed Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera, before she gave a look at the packed club and then panned over to her unassuming parents, who were drenched in red lighting while quietly sipping drinks.
The "Cruel Summer" singer hilariously pursed her lips in the video—obviously rethinking the family outing—and quipped in the caption, "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."
While the video was the only look Taylor gave at her enchanting time in Vegas, she was spotted at another point in the evening singing along to her own songs "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story" while wrapped in Travis' arms.
She was also one of the first to give the NFL player a huge hug on the field after the Chiefs clinched the title for the second year in a row. "Was it electric?" Travis was seen asking Taylor during their embrace. She responded, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"
