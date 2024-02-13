Taylor Swift Goes TikTok Official With Travis Kelce After 2024 Super Bowl Party

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA at Super Bowl After-Party

Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now... she's on TikTok hitting a new relationship milestone.

The superstar made her romance with Travis Kelce social media official on Feb. 12 following his 2024 Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sharing footage of Travis for the first time, Taylor posted a TikTok video of the pair celebrating his victory at a Las Vegas nightclub—alongside her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, who were clearly not ready for it.

"It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over the clip. "Bring you parents they said."

Taylor's video showed Travis sticking his tongue out at the camera, before she gave a look at the packed club and then panned over to her unassuming parents, who were drenched in red lighting while quietly sipping drinks.

The "Cruel Summer" singer hilariously pursed her lips in the video—obviously rethinking the family outing—and quipped in the caption, "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."