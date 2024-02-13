Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s First Valentine’s Day as Family of 9

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photo of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a matcha made in heaven.

The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—proved their Valentine's Day plans were the most interesting to look at when they shared a glimpse into their pre-holiday festivities. In addition to a romantic green tea date in bed, photos posted on Instagram Feb. 9 showed Kourtney enjoying the sunset with Travis in—what else?—matching red onesies as the Blink-182 drummer grabbed a cheeky handful of her butt.

And the celebrations didn't stop there. As a nod to their blended family, Kourtney shared an image of

eight heart-shaped cakes each bearing the names of her and Scott Disick's children—Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 9—as well as Travis' son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

However, it seems Travis and Kourtney's baby boy Rocky, 3 months, is too young to indulge this year, as his name wasn't featured on one of the desserts.