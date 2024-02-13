Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s First Valentine’s Day as Family of 9

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look inside her pre-Valentine's Day date night with Travis Barker, as well as the sweet way they're sharing the love with their children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a matcha made in heaven. 

The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—proved their Valentine's Day plans were the most interesting to look at when they shared a glimpse into their pre-holiday festivities. In addition to a romantic green tea date in bed, photos posted on Instagram Feb. 9 showed Kourtney enjoying the sunset with Travis in—what else?—matching red onesies as the Blink-182 drummer grabbed a cheeky handful of her butt.

And the celebrations didn't stop there. As a nod to their blended family, Kourtney shared an image of

eight heart-shaped cakes each bearing the names of her and Scott Disick's children—Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 9—as well as Travis' son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

However, it seems Travis and Kourtney's baby boy Rocky, 3 months, is too young to indulge this year, as his name wasn't featured on one of the desserts.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Yet, their first Valentine's Day as a family of nine isn't the only milestone for the Kardashian-Barker this month: They also embarked on a trip to Australia for his band's tour

"Feels like I'm going back in time," the musician wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 5. "I haven't been to Australia in 19 years because of my fear of flying after my accident. I'm back."

However, he did encounter one hiccup during his time Down Under, tweeting on Feb. 12, "Melbourne I really wanted to try your vegan restaurants while I'm here but they are all closed." 

It looks like their V-Day dinner reservations are still TBD.

Read on for all the photos from Kourtney and Travis' pre-Valentine's Day weekend:

Instagram

Valentine's Day With the Blended Family

Instagram

Onesies, Wine and PDA

Instagram

A Lovely Breakfast

Instagram

Rosy Look

Instagram

Matcha Love

Instagram

Nailed the V-Day Beauty

Instagram

Candlelit Date Night

Instagram

Her Shoes Are Red, Violets Are Blue...

Instagram

These Lattes Are Sweet...

Instagram

And So Is Fruit!

