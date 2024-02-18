Relive the 2004 People's Choice Awards: From Oprah Bringing Her Camcorder to Kaley Cuoco's Y2K Look

By Alyssa Morin Feb 18, 2024 11:00 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024NBCPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNostalgiaNBCU
SUNDAY 8 PM
Watch: People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

Get ready to have a blast reliving the past.

Before the 2024 People's Choice Awards kick off on Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, we're going back in time—20 years to be exact—and revisiting the best looks and OMG moments from the 2004 PCAs.

Take, for instance, Oprah Winfrey being a Y2K influencer, carrying her own handheld camcorder as she walked the red carpet in a skintight black dress with a matching cropped leather jacket. Later in evening, she traded her camera for a trophy after winning Favorite Talk Show Host. 

Oprah's chic black ensemble wasn't the only outfit worth noting either.

Kaley Cuoco looked pretty in pink in a blush watercolor slip dress that featured tiered ruffles and the smallest spaghetti straps. She paired her frilly frock with a spiky updo and wispy side bangs.

Mandy Moore and Amber Tamblyn rivaled the red carpet in crimson dresses, while Reba McEntire set herself apart in a dark chocolate brown gown.

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Fashion aside, there were also winning moments during the show.

Friends' stars Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry opted for classic suits, as they took home the award for Favorite Television Comedy Series.

Other standout winners included Jim Carrey, Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

2

A Guide to Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry's Sprawling Family Tree

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

There's no denying the 2024 People's Choice Awards will bring the nostalgia with some legendary attendees.

After all, Adam Sandler will receive the People's Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz will earn the Music Icon Award. Plus, Kylie Minogue is expected to hit the stage during the star-studded ceremony.

Of course, this year's show is also celebrating Hollywood's hottest talent, as Barbie's Simu Liu has the honor of hosting.

But before the biggest and brightest stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 event, look back at the 2004 ceremony. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Oprah Winfrey

L. Cohen/WireImage for UPP Entertainment Marketing

Mischa Barton

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mandy Moore

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Matthew Perry & Matt LeBlanc

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Reba McEntire

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Jason Ritter

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Jim Carrey

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rachel Bilson

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Victoria Rowell

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Amber Tamblyn

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Brooks and Dunn

Melanie Lynskey

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam Brody

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

L. Cohen/WireImage for UPP Entertainment Marketing

Jason Ritter & Kaley Cuoco

Trending Stories

1

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

2

A Guide to Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry's Sprawling Family Tree

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

4

Watch Paris Hilton's Son Give Her the "Best Birthday Morning Greeting"

5

Madisson Hausburg Welcomes Baby 2 Years After Son's Death