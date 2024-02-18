Relive the 2004 People's Choice Awards: From Oprah Bringing Her Camcorder to Kaley Cuoco's Y2K Look

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

Get ready to have a blast reliving the past.

Before the 2024 People's Choice Awards kick off on Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, we're going back in time—20 years to be exact—and revisiting the best looks and OMG moments from the 2004 PCAs.

Take, for instance, Oprah Winfrey being a Y2K influencer, carrying her own handheld camcorder as she walked the red carpet in a skintight black dress with a matching cropped leather jacket. Later in evening, she traded her camera for a trophy after winning Favorite Talk Show Host.

Oprah's chic black ensemble wasn't the only outfit worth noting either.

Kaley Cuoco looked pretty in pink in a blush watercolor slip dress that featured tiered ruffles and the smallest spaghetti straps. She paired her frilly frock with a spiky updo and wispy side bangs.

Mandy Moore and Amber Tamblyn rivaled the red carpet in crimson dresses, while Reba McEntire set herself apart in a dark chocolate brown gown.