Why Dakota Johnson Thinks Her Madame Web Costars Are in a Group Chat Without Her

Dakota Johnson isn't tangled up in the phone lines.
Though the Madame Web star felt a "sisterly dynamic" with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced while filming their new Marvel movie, she jokingly noted that being a millennial has "certainly" left her out of their Gen Z group chat.
"I don't think they include me," Dakota quipped in an exclusive interview with E! News, airing Feb. 12 at 11 p.m. "I'm older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that."
Sydney, 26, Celeste, 25, and Isabel, 22, confirmed that they do have a text group—affectionately named "The Boo Crew" as a nod to their onscreen characters—in a separate interview. However, trio told E! News that they have nothing but respect for the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, who they saw as a cool older sibling.
"I've been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger," Sydney shared, slyly pointing out that she "might have snuck" into a screening of Dakota's R-rated film when she was underage. "My parents didn't let me watch it."
In fact, the Euphoria actress confessed to being a bit starstruck during her first day of work with Dakota.
"'Do I say hi? What do I do?'" Sydney remembered asking herself. "I was so excited."
Describing Dakota as "grounded, honest and calm," Celeste thought the Daddio actress was the perfect role model on set.
"It was genuinely so refreshing to have that kind of leadership," she said. "It made me so much more comfortable."
Isabela added of Dakota, "She really is like a big sister."
And though Dakota does have a few more years of experience over her costars, she doesn't believe they need any pointers on acting. If anything, she joked that she needs advice from Sydney.
"She's such an amazing actress," Dakota praised, "and really has such an incredible work ethic."
Madame Web is out on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
