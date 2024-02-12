Why Hoda Kotb's Daughter Called Out Travis Kelce for Heated Super Bowl Exchange With Coach Andy Reid

Hoda Kotb said her 6-year-old daughter Haley "didn't like" how Travis Kelce treated Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during a heated exchange at the Super Bowl.

Hoda Kotb's little Swifties weren't enchanted by Travis Kelce's behavior at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Like many Taylor Swift fans, the Today host's daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, tuned into the Feb. 11 game to catch a glimpse of the "Karma" singer cheering on her boyfriend from the crowd. However, when the camera showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end engaged in a heated discussion with his coach Andy Reid, Hoda said her girls were left with a lot of questions.

"One of the things they didn't like happened on the sidelines," Hoda shared during the Feb. 12 broadcast of Today. "When Travis Kelce pushed his coach, my daughter said, 'Why did he do that? Why did he push that old man?'"

Though the 59-year-old understood that Travis must've been feeling "frustrated" during that moment, she said that all her kids saw was "a strong guy pushing an older man."

"It's weird because I don't think so many young girls have been into football until this game," Hoda continued. "I don't know that my daughters would've been watching it." 

It was a sentiment echoed by cohost Jenna Bush Hager, who was watching the match with her husband Henry Chase Hager and their younger kids.

"I kept asking Henry, 'What's happening here?'" recalled the 42-year-old, who is mom to Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4. "You want to be a team and part of being a team is you respect the coach. It's sportsmanship, and I was trying to teach my kids that."

Noting that this year's Super Bowl also aired on Nickelodeon, Jenna added of the game, "It was for kids, too."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Instagram/Hoda Kotb

But despite their tense confrontation, there's no bad blood between Travis, 34, and Andy, 65. Following the team's Super Bowl victory, the longtime Chiefs coach quipped of Travis, "He keeps me young."

"He caught me off balance," Andy told CBS of the push. "Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me."

Likewise, Travis feels he and Andy are out of the woods with whatever drama they had with each other on the sidelines. "I'm going to keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world," he told ESPN when asked about the outburst, jokingly adding, "but I was just telling him how much I love him."

To see Travis celebrating his Super Bowl win with Taylor, keep reading.

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

