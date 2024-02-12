Why Hoda Kotb's Daughter Called Out Travis Kelce for Heated Super Bowl Exchange With Coach Andy Reid

Watch : Travis Kelce’s Heated Exchange With Coach Andy Reid: Breaking Down the Drama!

Hoda Kotb's little Swifties weren't enchanted by Travis Kelce's behavior at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Like many Taylor Swift fans, the Today host's daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, tuned into the Feb. 11 game to catch a glimpse of the "Karma" singer cheering on her boyfriend from the crowd. However, when the camera showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end engaged in a heated discussion with his coach Andy Reid, Hoda said her girls were left with a lot of questions.

"One of the things they didn't like happened on the sidelines," Hoda shared during the Feb. 12 broadcast of Today. "When Travis Kelce pushed his coach, my daughter said, 'Why did he do that? Why did he push that old man?'"

Though the 59-year-old understood that Travis must've been feeling "frustrated" during that moment, she said that all her kids saw was "a strong guy pushing an older man."

"It's weird because I don't think so many young girls have been into football until this game," Hoda continued. "I don't know that my daughters would've been watching it."