Spin the Wheel to See Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Twinning Moment at NYFW

Live from New York it's Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige taking over New York Fashion Week with coordinating looks at the Naeem Kham runway show.

Watch: Ryan Seacrest Receives Word of Wisdom from Kelly Ripa

You don't need to buy a vowel to enjoy a peek inside Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's latest outing.

The couple, who met in 2021, stepped out in coordinating black outfits in New York City on Feb. 12 as they attended the Naeem Khan show during New York Fashion Week.

Aubrey, 26, looked stunning in wide leg black pants, paired with a fitted black tank and coat, tied together with a small gold belt. Meanwhile, Ryan, 49, chose a black suit over a classic v-neck black t-shirt.

While the duo often visit New York, they've called L.A. home since Ryan stepped down from Live With Kelly & Ryan last year. They've even started to grow their family there, with Ryan recently revealing they adopted a new dog. He shared a photo of their pup on Instagram Feb. 1, writing "Your regular reminder of how much I love EVOO… Introducing our newest family member – Olio!"

photos
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's Friendship

And amidst the new transitions in their lives—including Ryan's upcoming Wheel of Fortune hosting gig—Aubrey has remained a steadfast source of support.

Gotham/GC Images

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram last year when he wrapped Live with Kelly & Ryan. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

Noting she was excited for their next life chapter together, the model continued, "May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come."

Spin the wheel and read on for a look back at their romance…

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

Aubrey shared photos from their summer adventures in August 2023, writing, "A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights."

Instagram
New Year's Eve 2021

Aubrey rang in 2022 with a look back at their year of romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she wrote on Instagram. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Instagram
Stamp of Approval

In April 2022, Kelly Ripa gave a glowing review of former co-host Ryan's new relationship. 

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly said on Live while recalling a conversation that she had with Aubrey, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody." She added to Ryan, "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her." 

Instagram
Wining and Dining

"Finer than wine," Aubrey captioned this shot in May 2022. "Happy Friday friends! Wishing everyone a relaxing weekend full of great food and even better company."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Red Carpet Debut

They made their red carpet debut at the Halftime premiere in New York in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images
Big Apple Outing

The TV star and the model took a stroll in NYC in October 2022.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

She got dolled up in a glitzy ensemble for a date night with Ryan during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Instagram
Valentine's Day 2023

She showed off several photos with "mi amor" for Valentine's Day 2023.

Instagram
Seeing Stripes

In one photo, the couple color-coordinated in matching zebra suits.

Instagram
Jetsetters

As Aubrey wrote, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Instagram
Digging In

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

The couple put their love on display in a sweet PDA snap.

Instagram
Anchors Up

They set sail on a seaside vacation.

Instagram
Beach Selfie

The pair posed for a pic while enjoying some time on the shore.

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

They twinned down to the baseball caps and sunglasses.

Instagram
Road Trippin'

Aubrey captured one of their road trip adventures on camera.

