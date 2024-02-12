Spin the Wheel to See Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Twinning Moment at NYFW

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Receives Word of Wisdom from Kelly Ripa

You don't need to buy a vowel to enjoy a peek inside Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's latest outing.

The couple, who met in 2021, stepped out in coordinating black outfits in New York City on Feb. 12 as they attended the Naeem Khan show during New York Fashion Week.

Aubrey, 26, looked stunning in wide leg black pants, paired with a fitted black tank and coat, tied together with a small gold belt. Meanwhile, Ryan, 49, chose a black suit over a classic v-neck black t-shirt.

While the duo often visit New York, they've called L.A. home since Ryan stepped down from Live With Kelly & Ryan last year. They've even started to grow their family there, with Ryan recently revealing they adopted a new dog. He shared a photo of their pup on Instagram Feb. 1, writing "Your regular reminder of how much I love EVOO… Introducing our newest family member – Olio!"