Spin the Wheel to See Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's Twinning Moment at NYFW

You don't need to buy a vowel to enjoy a peek inside Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige's latest outing.
The couple, who met in 2021, stepped out in coordinating black outfits in New York City on Feb. 12 as they attended the Naeem Khan show during New York Fashion Week.
Aubrey, 26, looked stunning in wide leg black pants, paired with a fitted black tank and coat, tied together with a small gold belt. Meanwhile, Ryan, 49, chose a black suit over a classic v-neck black t-shirt.
While the duo often visit New York, they've called L.A. home since Ryan stepped down from Live With Kelly & Ryan last year. They've even started to grow their family there, with Ryan recently revealing they adopted a new dog. He shared a photo of their pup on Instagram Feb. 1, writing "Your regular reminder of how much I love EVOO… Introducing our newest family member – Olio!"
And amidst the new transitions in their lives—including Ryan's upcoming Wheel of Fortune hosting gig—Aubrey has remained a steadfast source of support.
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote on Instagram last year when he wrapped Live with Kelly & Ryan. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."
Noting she was excited for their next life chapter together, the model continued, "May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come."
Spin the wheel and read on for a look back at their romance…