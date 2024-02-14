Allow These 14 Iconic Celebrity Dates to Inspire You This Valentine’s Day

Watch : "Valentine's Day" Turns 10!: E! News Rewind

Love is in the air.

In February, it's natural to feel it, but if you look for it—romance is around all the time. In fact, there are plenty of celebrities who celebrate their relationships in small—or extravagant—ways 365 days a year.

Indeed, some celebrity relationships are the ideal blueprint for romance. From young love like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' five-year relationship in the late aughts (that included a lot of frozen yogurt outings) to the big reputation of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's whirlwind stadium-attracting affair, celebrity couples manage to create some super sweet dates for themselves.

And while fans may feel they know Taylor's time in the bleachers private suites all too well, more than a few stars have managed to pull off sweeping romantic gestures away from private eyes. (We're looking at you Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.)

Everybody loves a solid celebrity couple's red carpet moment—still waiting on Travis and Taylor's—but there's something extra special about seeing, or hearing about, a really great celebrity date night. After all, these A-listers have the world at their fingertips, so they might as well use the opportunity to make the world—and their partners—swoon.