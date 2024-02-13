The Best Luxury Bath Towels of 2024 That Are So Soft, They Feel Like Clouds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After a long day, nothing beats the anticipation of returning home and unwinding. For many of us, the image of stepping into a long, hot shower or sinking into a relaxing bath is the epitome of relaxation. These simple indulgences play a crucial role in maintaining our Zen state of mind. However, relaxation doesn't end when you step out of the water. In fact, drying off with a sumptuous bath towel adds another layer of comfort and luxury to the experience, ensuring that every moment of tranquility is savored to the fullest. That's why we believe in investing in the quality of the towels we use to dry ourselves every day. And while you may be thinking that sounds expensive, believe it or not, some of them are incredibly soft, absorbent, and actually quite affordable.
After a long day, the last thing you want is to wrap yourself in a crusty, rough old towel you've had for over a decade. That's why we've taken the initiative to curate a selection of the finest luxury bath towels just for you. These towels have not only garnered rave reviews but have also earned the seal of approval from E! editors. Looking for softness? Oh, it's a given. These babies are so luxuriously soft, it's like being enveloped in literal clouds. So, if you're ready to take the step into turning your bath routine into a Zen-like experience, keep scrolling for our top picks you won't regret buying.
Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
This E! editor-approved waffle bath towel bundle is not only incredibly absorbent, it's also chic and aesthetically pleasing, making it the perfect pick for those who love keeping their bathroom both stylish and functional. With its elegant design and exceptional performance, every shower or bath becomes a luxurious experience to be savored. We also love how affordable it is for its premium quality—seriously, have you seen the price for that bundle set?! A total steal. It is unfortunately currently out of stock, so make sure to stock up once they're back!
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Towels
Crafted with 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton and innovative aerocotton technology, these plush towels promise exceptional softness, absorbency, and quick-drying capabilities, leaving you feeling fresh and clean after every use. They also come in 10 muted colors to match any aesthetic.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels
Experience pure extravagance with these best-selling Super-Plush towels, crafted from the finest 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, ensuring durability and unmatched softness. With an indulgent 820 GSM, each wash, wrap, and dry is elevated to a luxurious experience, enveloping you in over-the-top plushness that feels like a warm hug every time. What more can you want?
Cotton Craft Ultra Soft Bath Sheets
Boasting an impressive five-star rating from nearly 12,000 reviewers, this hotel-quality towel set is celebrated for its irresistibly soft texture, exceptional absorbency, premium construction, generous size, and affordability. Plus, their machine-washable design ensures effortless care, making them a practical yet luxurious addition to any bathroom.
Pottery Barn Grand Organic Cotton Embroidered Towel
Next spa day, make sure to dry yourself off with these plush towels. They're meticulously crafted in Portugal from organic cotton selected for its extra-long fibers, ensuring an irresistibly soft and silky feel. With a dense 700-gram weight, they also deliver hotel-worthy comfort and luxury straight to your home (yes, please!).
Classic Turkish Towels 3-Piece Bath Sheets
Bath sheets are a great choice to go for if you're looking for larger bath towels, and these Classic Turkish ones are not only incredibly soft and absorbent, they also come in a variety of colors to choose from.
Frette Diamond Bordo Towels
These Frette Diamond Bordo towels are meticulously crafted in Portugal with a woven jacquard border, embodying unparalleled luxury down to the finest detail. Made from high-quality Egyptian cotton for supreme absorbency and ultra-softness, every use will feel like you're wrapped in clouds, albeit with a splurge-worthy price tag.
Cozy Earth White Waffle Bath Towels
Responsibly made using 100% Mulberry silk, these Cozy Earth waffle bath towels are another favorite from our editors. They're ultra-absorbent thanks to their 600-gram weight, and are also machine washable. The best part? The enhanced weave doesn't allow them to pill, keeping the towels looking brand new after constant use.
