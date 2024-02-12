Julia Fox Wears Her Most Romantic Look Yet During New York Fashion Week

Watch : 'OMG Fashun': First Look at Julia Fox's New Competition Series

Julia Fox brought the drama to New York Fashion Week.

The OMG Fashun host channeled William Shakespeare's Juliet, as she not only donned a majestic getup but debuted a drastic hair change.

While attending The Costume Ball on Feb. 11, Julia donned a taupe design from Eunoia—aptly coined The Shakespearean Dress online—that featured a purple corset with ribbon laces, a flowy skirt with sheer fabric and a thigh-high slit.

The Uncut Gems actress continued the whimsical theme with her glam, as she swapped out her dark red hair for pale silver tresses and hints of lavender.

She opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle with loose waves and two curly face-framing strands. To play up the cottagecore look, she wrapped a beige scarf around her head.

Julia also went bold in the beauty department, bleaching her eyebrows and wearing bright blue eyeshadow, matching mascara, plum-colored blush and pinkish-red lips.