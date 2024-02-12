Julia Fox Wears Her Most Romantic Look Yet During New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox brought the drama to New York Fashion Week.
The OMG Fashun host channeled William Shakespeare's Juliet, as she not only donned a majestic getup but debuted a drastic hair change.
While attending The Costume Ball on Feb. 11, Julia donned a taupe design from Eunoia—aptly coined The Shakespearean Dress online—that featured a purple corset with ribbon laces, a flowy skirt with sheer fabric and a thigh-high slit.
The Uncut Gems actress continued the whimsical theme with her glam, as she swapped out her dark red hair for pale silver tresses and hints of lavender.
She opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle with loose waves and two curly face-framing strands. To play up the cottagecore look, she wrapped a beige scarf around her head.
Julia also went bold in the beauty department, bleaching her eyebrows and wearing bright blue eyeshadow, matching mascara, plum-colored blush and pinkish-red lips.
While Julia has never been afraid to experiment with her style, this isn't the first time she's gone gray.
In fact, she first debuted silver hair at the 2022 CFDA Awards. At the time, she rocked a "wet" hairstyle, slicking her hair back so the silver dye on top was on full display.
And it's clear the 34-year-old's fashion risks have paid off. After all, she's hosting and executive producing E!'s new reality series OMG Fashun, which premieres May 6.
"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Julia said in a Feb. 1 statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence."
She added, "My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"
