Julia Fox Wears Her Most Romantic Look Yet During New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox turned heads during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11 with her cottagecore getup and pale silver hair color.

Julia Fox brought the drama to New York Fashion Week.

The OMG Fashun host channeled William Shakespeare's Juliet, as she not only donned a majestic getup but debuted a drastic hair change.

While attending The Costume Ball on Feb. 11, Julia donned a taupe design from Eunoia—aptly coined The Shakespearean Dress online—that featured a purple corset with ribbon laces, a flowy skirt with sheer fabric and a thigh-high slit.

The Uncut Gems actress continued the whimsical theme with her glam, as she swapped out her dark red hair for pale silver tresses and hints of lavender.

She opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle with loose waves and two curly face-framing strands. To play up the cottagecore look, she wrapped a beige scarf around her head.

Julia also went bold in the beauty department, bleaching her eyebrows and wearing bright blue eyeshadow, matching mascara, plum-colored blush and pinkish-red lips.

While Julia has never been afraid to experiment with her style, this isn't the first time she's gone gray.

In fact, she first debuted silver hair at the 2022 CFDA Awards. At the time, she rocked a "wet" hairstyle, slicking her hair back so the silver dye on top was on full display.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And it's clear the 34-year-old's fashion risks have paid off. After all, she's hosting and executive producing E!'s new reality series OMG Fashun, which premieres May 6.

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Julia said in a Feb. 1 statement. "Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence."

She added, "My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"

Before Julia asks designers to push the boundaries, relive her most daring looks over the years.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

