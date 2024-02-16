Love Is Blind Season 6: What Jess Wishes She Had Told Chelsea Amid Jimmy Love Triangle

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Stars Spill Pod Secrets! (Exclusive)

This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season six, episodes one through five.

It's all love in this love triangle.

Love Is Blind season six contestant Jess shared one regret she had about her time in the pods, which ended with her going home in tears after her top guy Jimmy chose to propose to Chelsea instead of the single mom. But Jess never got a chance to speak with the 31-year-old flight attendant before Jimmy popped the question.

"It's not a conversation that necessarily happened," Jess exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I wish that Chelsea and I would have had the opportunity to have a conversation before she got engaged."

As for what the 29-year-old would have told Chelsea? "I wish I would have been able to tell her my over-the-moon love," Jess explained, "and excitement and support that I had for her."