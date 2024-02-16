Love Is Blind Season 6: What Jess Wishes She Had Told Chelsea Amid Jimmy Love Triangle

This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season six, episodes one through five.
It's all love in this love triangle.
Love Is Blind season six contestant Jess shared one regret she had about her time in the pods, which ended with her going home in tears after her top guy Jimmy chose to propose to Chelsea instead of the single mom. But Jess never got a chance to speak with the 31-year-old flight attendant before Jimmy popped the question.
"It's not a conversation that necessarily happened," Jess exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I wish that Chelsea and I would have had the opportunity to have a conversation before she got engaged."
As for what the 29-year-old would have told Chelsea? "I wish I would have been able to tell her my over-the-moon love," Jess explained, "and excitement and support that I had for her."
Perhaps it would've saved them some drama.
But getting dumped by Jimmy wasn't the only reason that hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to Jess' experience on Love Is Blind. She revealed one unexpected behind-the-scenes secret of her time on set, telling E! that the process was more draining than she expected because the filming days were so long.
"I went into it thinking I'm gonna have time to work out," she explained. "But you're so emotionally invested and the dates are so—like, the conversations you're having take so much out of you emotionally, that when you have a little bit of down time, you just want to chill and rest."
The first six episodes of Love Is Blind are out now, with more episodes dropping on Netflix Feb. 21.
In the meantime, read on for a status check on the previous couples from Love Is Blind: