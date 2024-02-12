Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story PDA Continues at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving their game-day celebrations never go out of style.
In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening basking in the afterglow of Travis' 2024 Super Bowl overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, and living it up with his teammates and pals at the after-party in Las Vegas.
While on the dancefloor at Wynn nightclub following the Feb. 11 game, the couple sang along to Taylor's Fearless-era hit "Love Story" while holding hands and swaying in tandem to the beat. Taylor even pointed to Travis during the line, "you'll be the prince," and the NFL star pointed back at her for, "I'll be the princess," before pulling her in for a long kiss.
And that's not the only Taylor sing-along the pair shared during Travis' victory celebrations. In another Feb. 11 video captured at Zouk nightclub, the New Heights podcast host joined The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall at the DJ booth while "You Belong With Me" played, dancing for the crowd before turning around to point at Taylor and sing the titular hook. The pair reunited later on and exchanged a few whispers before diving in for a quick smooch.
Of course, Swifties had trouble shaking off all the adorableness of their celebration night, with one user commenting, "Any chance we can get more footage of Taylor and Travis?"
I'm here for all the Kelce/Taylor content," another person wrote, "and this [is] from a 49ers fan."
Travis and Taylor's after-party PDA came on the heels of the pair sharing a celebratory kiss on the field of Allegiant Stadium following the Chiefs' big win. The moment was well-deserved as the game was a real nail-biter, ending in the Chiefs favor with a final score of 25-22. At one point, emotions ran so high Travis even shared a heated sideline confrontation with coach Andy Reid.
But whether or not fans are enchanted by their rom-com worthy celebrations, the NFL tight end and the "Blank Space" singer, both 34, have decided to continue showing each other love and support.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."
Keep reading for more feels-inducing moments from Taylor, Travis and other stars attending 2024 Super Bowl after-parties.