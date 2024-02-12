Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story PDA Continues at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving their game-day celebrations never go out of style.

In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening basking in the afterglow of Travis' 2024 Super Bowl overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, and living it up with his teammates and pals at the after-party in Las Vegas.

While on the dancefloor at Wynn nightclub following the Feb. 11 game, the couple sang along to Taylor's Fearless-era hit "Love Story" while holding hands and swaying in tandem to the beat. Taylor even pointed to Travis during the line, "you'll be the prince," and the NFL star pointed back at her for, "I'll be the princess," before pulling her in for a long kiss.

And that's not the only Taylor sing-along the pair shared during Travis' victory celebrations. In another Feb. 11 video captured at Zouk nightclub, the New Heights podcast host joined The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall at the DJ booth while "You Belong With Me" played, dancing for the crowd before turning around to point at Taylor and sing the titular hook. The pair reunited later on and exchanged a few whispers before diving in for a quick smooch.