Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story PDA Continues at Super Bowl 2024 After-Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl LVIII celebrations continued on into the early hours of the morning, with the couple packing PDA at a Las Vegas after-party. See their rom-com worthy night.

Feb 12, 2024
Taylor SwiftSuper BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving their game-day celebrations never go out of style. 

In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the evening basking in the afterglow of Travis' 2024 Super Bowl overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, and living it up with his teammates and pals at the after-party in Las Vegas.

While on the dancefloor at Wynn nightclub following the Feb. 11 game, the couple sang along to Taylor's Fearless-era hit "Love Story" while holding hands and swaying in tandem to the beat. Taylor even pointed to Travis during the line, "you'll be the prince," and the NFL star pointed back at her for, "I'll be the princess," before pulling her in for a long kiss. 

And that's not the only Taylor sing-along the pair shared during Travis' victory celebrations. In another Feb. 11 video captured at Zouk nightclub, the New Heights podcast host joined The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall at the DJ booth while "You Belong With Me" played, dancing for the crowd before turning around to point at Taylor and sing the titular hook. The pair reunited later on and exchanged a few whispers before diving in for a quick smooch. 

photos
See All The Stars at Super Bowl 2024

Of course, Swifties had trouble shaking off all the adorableness of their celebration night, with one user commenting, "Any chance we can get more footage of Taylor and Travis?"

I'm here for all the Kelce/Taylor content," another person wrote, "and this [is] from a 49ers fan." 

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis and Taylor's after-party PDA came on the heels of the pair sharing a celebratory kiss on the field of Allegiant Stadium following the Chiefs' big win. The moment was well-deserved as the game was a real nail-biter, ending in the Chiefs favor with a final score of 25-22. At one point, emotions ran so high Travis even shared a heated sideline confrontation with coach Andy Reid

But whether or not fans are enchanted by their rom-com worthy celebrations, the NFL tight end and the "Blank Space" singer, both 34, have decided to continue showing each other love and support

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."

Keep reading for more feels-inducing moments from Taylor, Travis and other stars attending 2024 Super Bowl after-parties.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Jason Kelce, Marshmello & Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Jenn Goicoechea & Usher 

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Usher & Janelle Monáe

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Victoria Monét

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Bobby Flay

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

Serena Williams

At Michelob Ultra and Netflix's Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

Brian Cox

At Michelob Ultra and Netflix's Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)

Shaquille O'Neal

At Michelob Ultra and Netflix's Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

Lori Harvey

At Michelob Ultra and Netflix's Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after-party.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

Offset & DJ Khaled

At Michelob Ultra and Netflix's Full Swing premiere and Super Bowl after-party.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Tiffany Haddish

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club, celebrating Usher's Coming Home as well as Dre and Snoop Dogg's Gin & Juice.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ludacris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Snoop Dogg

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Scheana Shay

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Flo Rida & Flavor Flav

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Maren Morris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

