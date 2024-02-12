Proof Jason Kelce Was the True MVP of the Chiefs Super Bowl After-Party

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Jason Kelce is at the center of the Super Bowl 2024 celebrations.

After all, the Philadelphia Eagles center was spotted having the time of his life celebrating younger brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs'—after their overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11.

Celebrating in style in a pair of Chiefs-themed overalls and matching luchador mask, the 36-year-old was seen dancing alongside DJ Marshmello and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the after-party at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. He also made sure to get some face time in with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift at the post-game celebration.

And it was definitely a star-studded event with Ludacris and Post Malone—who each performed during the Big Game— as well as Tyga and The Chainsmokers taking the stage at the nightclub at Wynn. The celebratory outing was also a family affair for Travis and Taylor. In addition to Jason's spirited appearance, the Grammy winner brought her parents Andrea and Scott Swift to the party.