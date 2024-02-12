Proof Jason Kelce Was the True MVP of the Chiefs Super Bowl After-Party

Jason Kelce proved he was the life of the party amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ post-game celebration after beating the San Fransisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 12, 2024 8:04 PMTags
SportsPartiesTaylor SwiftSuper BowlFootballCelebritiesNFLTravis Kelce
Watch: 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Jason Kelce is at the center of the Super Bowl 2024 celebrations. 

After all, the Philadelphia Eagles center was spotted having the time of his life celebrating younger brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs'—after their overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers Feb. 11. 

Celebrating in style in a pair of Chiefs-themed overalls and matching luchador mask, the 36-year-old was seen dancing alongside DJ Marshmello and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the after-party at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas. He also made sure to get some face time in with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift at the post-game celebration. 

And it was definitely a star-studded event with Ludacris and Post Malone—who each performed during the Big Game— as well as Tyga and The Chainsmokers taking the stage at the nightclub at Wynn. The celebratory outing was also a family affair for Travis and Taylor. In addition to Jason's spirited appearance, the Grammy winner brought her parents Andrea and Scott Swift to the party.

photos
See All The Stars at Super Bowl 2024

It was an enchanting night for Taylor and Travis, both 34, as they celebrated the tight end's third Super Bowl win. And amid the party atmosphere, the duo enjoyed a few romantic moments, as they were seen kissing, singing and dancing to her song "Love Story" at the party. And the "Bejeweled" singer was glowing while donning Travis' sparkling black pre-game coat.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Trending Stories

1

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Heated Travis Kelce Super Bowl Moment

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively's Super Bowl Date With Taylor Swift

Taylor, who flew in from her Eras Tour shows in Tokyo for the big game, and Travis' mom Donna Kelce were among the first loved ones to greet the Kansas City tight end after his big win. In fact, when the "Lover" singer shared a sweet embrace with Travis on the field at Allegiant Stadium, he asked, "Was it electric?"

As for Taylor's response: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"

Keep reading to see how Taylor and Travis celebrated his Super Bowl win.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

A Love Story

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season to Celebrate

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

So Speak Now & Congratulate the Chiefs on Their Victory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Forever & Always a Memory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A From Behind Victory Straight Out of Their Wildest Dreams

Harry How/Getty Images

Sparks Fly as Taylor & Travis Share a Kiss on the Field

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Long Story Short: The Chiefs Are Now Four-Time Super Bowl Champions

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

And They're Entering a New Era as Back-to-Back Winners of the Big Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chiefs Fans Were Enchanted to See The Team Take Home the Trophy

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It’s The First Kiss, It’s Flawless

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Best Believe They Were Ready to Celebrate After That Close Game

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Excitement Over the Chiefs' Super Bowl Win? Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift Can't Shake It Off

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chiefs Have Filled the Blank Space on Who Will Win the 2024 Super Bowl

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

It Feels Like a Perfect Night to Celebrate the 2024 Super Bowl Champs

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Begins Again

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Heated Travis Kelce Super Bowl Moment

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively's Super Bowl Date With Taylor Swift

4

Disney on Ice Skater in Serious Condition After Fall During Show

5

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024