Tom Sandoval Screams at Lisa Vanderpump During Tense Vanderpump Rules Confrontation

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving some tough love to Tom Sandoval.

During Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 13 episode, the ex-SUR-ver reunited with his former boss in the wake of his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. But Lisa didn't necessarily tell the TomTom co-owner what he wanted to hear, as she put pressure on him to pick of the pieces from the controversy and make amends with his costars—particularly ex-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

"Listen, Lisa, I'm trying to figure this out," Tom told the restauranteur during the heated exchange at PUMP. "This is a lot for me, OK?"

However, Lisa reminded him, "Well, you created it," adding, "Why don't you say, 'I'm truly sorry, maybe I haven't handled it the best was I should'?"

His response? "Because they'll be like, 'You don't mean it,'" the 40-year-old explained. "That's what they always say. I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't. I just want to move on!"

Lisa went on to ask the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, "Do you want to move on without all these people, or do you want to have a relationship?"

Which only enraged him more—causing Lisa to tell him, "Stop being so angry."