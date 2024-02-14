Tom Sandoval Screams at Lisa Vanderpump During Tense Vanderpump Rules Confrontation

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving some tough love to Tom Sandoval.
During Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 13 episode, the ex-SUR-ver reunited with his former boss in the wake of his cheating scandal with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. But Lisa didn't necessarily tell the TomTom co-owner what he wanted to hear, as she put pressure on him to pick of the pieces from the controversy and make amends with his costars—particularly ex-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.
"Listen, Lisa, I'm trying to figure this out," Tom told the restauranteur during the heated exchange at PUMP. "This is a lot for me, OK?"
However, Lisa reminded him, "Well, you created it," adding, "Why don't you say, 'I'm truly sorry, maybe I haven't handled it the best was I should'?"
His response? "Because they'll be like, 'You don't mean it,'" the 40-year-old explained. "That's what they always say. I'm damned if I do and I'm damned if I don't. I just want to move on!"
Lisa went on to ask the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, "Do you want to move on without all these people, or do you want to have a relationship?"
Which only enraged him more—causing Lisa to tell him, "Stop being so angry."
He fired back, "Because you're attacking me! This is my life!"
Lisa clarified, "I am not attacking you, I'm trying to help. Have some remorse and civility."
Despite Lisa's efforts to reason with Tom, the stress of the situation caused him to explode.
"I am!" he yelled at her. "If I say I'm sorry and I cry, 'Oh, crocodile tears!' I battled with f--king suicide. Don't tell me what I felt!"
In a confessional, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman recounted hitting rock bottom over the backlash from his affair and being outcast from the VPR friend group.
"I was hanging on by a thread," Tom explained. "Your walls start closing in, you can't see outside of the hurt, the pain. You can't dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I was like, 'What's the f--king point?'"
Tom's admission hit a particularly sensitive nerve with Lisa, who lost her brother Mark Vanderpump in 2018.
"Tom Sandoval assured me after the reunion when I called him from the car on the way home," she explained in a confessional, "I said, 'You promise me Tom, if ever you have any thoughts like that.' He said, 'I'm not that person, I wouldn't do that.' So, to hear him say he's had those thoughts and he didn't call me, that scares the living f--king daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can't hear that and do nothing about it."
In the end, Lisa just wanted Tom to move past the controversy and find peace.
"I'm trying to help you move forward," she reminded him. "The only way you can repair it is with utter sensitivity and contrition, do you understand that?"
