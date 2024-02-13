Yes, Puffy "Winter Face" is a Thing: Here's How to Beat It & Achieve Your Dream Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After what has seemed like a never-ending battle of wits & coats against the winter elements, we're finally starting to prepare to round the corner into spring, and we couldn't be happier. As much as we love rotting away in our cozy beds with our fur babies cuddled up beside us, we can't wait until the days filled with flowery weddings, exciting travels, and sunny days by the pool. But, of course, we still have a few more weeks left until we can switch out our earmuffs for bows, and now is the time to get our act together so we're prepared to enter the upcoming season on the right ballet flat-adorned foot.
If your skin has been going through it this winter, it's not just you. From the harsh weather to the lack of sunshine to everything else life has thrown at us lately, it's no surprise that we're waking up with puffy & dry faces, darker under-eyes, and duller complexions. As someone who's very much on the same boat, I Googled my skincare symptoms, and as it turns out, my skin's current flop era has an actual name: "winter face." But, in this tragedy arose an opportunity, namely hours of research into finding the best products to help me get my skin back on track before spring comes knocking on the door. And, of course, gatekeeping isn't what we do here. From devices that help cleanse, tighten, and depuff skin to cult-fave beauty products that help brighten, soothe, and restore, we've got you covered on everything you need to beat "winter face."
So, game faces on, besties. It's time to shop.
Pure Daily NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
If your face has been feeling puffy, it may be partly attributed to congested sinuses. Face steaming can help release & drain excess fluids and toxins from the blocked sinuses into the lymph channels, and this facial steamer is a shopper-approved choice with 30,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The steamer generates nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles, and it also comes with a five-piece stainless steel skin kit for all your home spa needs.
According to one shopper's experience, "I bought this for severe congestion , the steam is hot and thick and it works within the first five minutes and you feel your sinuses clearing throughout the day . Side effect , my skin is like butter , smooth and soft and moisturized. Buy it ."
Nuanchu Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tools for Face
Incorporating a gua sha routine into your beauty regimen can help smooth wrinkles, reduce puffiness, and sculpt the face, but not all gua shas were made the same. Considering that this tool is one you'll be putting on your face over and over again, you want to make sure you're minimizing the risk of contamination on your face (because a puffy face plus breakouts is never fun). This stainless steel gua sha is a solid option for helping minimize those risks, and it's also more durable and less likely to shatter if you were to accidentally drop it (for all my fellow clumsy girlies out there).
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Very happy with purchase. No worries of it breaking like the jade or stone versions. The cool metal feels amazing when applying facial serums or creams. I've noticed a huge difference in my skin, especially with puff under eyes. Easy to clean. I even bought one for my mom !!"
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
If you're wondering whether a $69 ice roller is worth it, it's a resounding yes from us. The pretty pink color gives total main character energy, but rest assured, it's just as effective as it is cute. The ice roller helps reduce puffiness and redness, boosts circulation, aids lymphatic drainage & more, according to the brand. I love using this as soon as I wake up & wash my face. It instantly wakes me up and helps visibly depuff my cheeks and eyes, and I always end up regretting those days when I skip this step of my morning routine — it makes that much of a difference.
One shopper raved, "This little guy is 100% worth the hype and the price tag. I had a plastic one before and upgrade to this for many reasons. I had a little apprehension because of the price but I decided to treat myself and so glad I did. I absolutely love this thing. I have allergies to literally everything so I tend to have puffy eyes especially in the morning and this takes the swelling away within minutes. It helps with inflammation. And redness. It's just perfect. 10/10 recommend"
BeautyBio Showstopping Skincare Heroes: Microneedling Tool, Undereye Serum, & Face Cream
From overall puffiness in the face to under-eye bags, fine lines, acne scars, hyperpigmentation & more, microneedling can help you target your peskiest skincare concerns. This special value set from cult-fave brand BeautyBio includes the GloPRO microneedling tool, Eyelighter Concentrate, and ZenBubble Gel Cream, which retails to a total of $326 but is available in limited quantities for $199.
According to one Sephora shopper, "This product has me speechless! I've been trying this skin care products out for a few weeks now and I'm absolutely in love with it. My skin and undereye's has improved sooooo much! This will definitely be in my skin routine for now on. Run and get these products ladies you will not be disappointed."
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Speaking of fan-fave brands with products that fully live up to the hype, we can't leave out NuFACE's game-changing facial toning tools. Valued at $320, this $250 bundle comes with everything you need to get started on sculpting & firming your face, lifting your brows, and smoothing fine lines (even on the go!) — it comes with a mini facial toning device, two activators & an applicator brush. From dullness to puffiness, NuFACE has you covered on rejuvenating your winter skin.
One Sephora shopper raved, "I've heard great things about Nuface on Tiktok but wasn't entirely sure if it would work on me. After just a few uses, I could see a difference around my jawline and cheeks. It looks more lifted, firm, and defined. I like to use my Nuface in the mornings especially when my face is puffy and tired looking. It immediately perks my skin up. This is definitely a staple in my skincare routine."
Murad Under the Microscope: The Dark Spot Correctors
The lack of sunshine during the winter means our complexions tend to be paler, and this can in turn exacerbate the appearance of dark spots and under-eye shadows. Energize and brighten your face with this cult-fave power trio from Murad while saving 69% off the retail value. The bundle features a full-size Vita-C Glycolic Serum (for evening skin tone), a full-size Vita-C Exfoliating Facial (for smoothing skin), and a travel-size Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum (for visibly minimizing dark spots).
According to one shopper's experience, "I was beginning to have faint dark spots on my face and wanted to address them before they worsened. This set is a miracle! I've only been using it a week and they are almost gone. I love Murad products!"
Medi Grade Cooling Ice Face Mask and Cooling Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes & Migraine Relief
Before you pull out those cold spoons from your freezer to depuff your eyes in the morning, try this cooling face compress set instead for an elevated self-care experience. Designed to contour comfortably against your face, the kit includes one gel full face mask. two gel eye pads, two gel under-eye pads, a gel eye mask, and one cool bag for clean, easy storage. The cooling effects are perfect for refreshing your face in the morning, relaxing after a long day of work, or nursing a headache or hangover after a night of a little too much fun.
One Amazon shopper reported, "I love this set, I get migraines from everything. One day I had a migraine and put it on and took a nap. I was impressed by the relief I felt. I love the other sizes as well, they are great for puffy eyes or sensitive skin."
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask - 24 Pairs
Or, if puffy eyes and dark circles are your main concern with winter skin, these top-rated eye masks with 14,300+ five-star Amazon reviews is just the revitalizing beauty solution you've been looking for. Formulated with skin-energizing ingredients like sea moss, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and amino acids, these eye masks are perfect for use in the AM or PM (or both!).
One Amazon shopper raved, "I am thrilled with the performance of this eye mask! It has been a game-changer in reducing puffiness and dark circles. What sets it apart is its exceptional comfort it stays securely in place without any annoying sliding down. If you're looking for an effective and comfortable solution for tired eyes, this eye mask is definitely worth trying!"
Dongyu 5% Caffeine Eye Serum and Under Eye Roller Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness
This caffeine-infused eye serum is another super popular option among Amazon shoppers for reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and under-eye bags. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glutathione & more skin-loving ingredients that provide long-lasting hydration. Plus, the unique 360° cooling stainless steel roller-ball applicator evenly distributes the eye serum around the eye area while simultaneously massaging the eye contour for increased flow.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "I've bought countless topical solutions for the dark circles and puffiness around my eyes; however, I've never been overly impressed with other products I've tried, and certainly not impressed enough to write a product review before now. I tried this product today, the day it arrived and was amazed to notice visible results after the first application! The dark circles are definitely improved, as is the puffiness!!! And I love the applicator! The little ball feels really nice as it massages the area around your eyes while applying the product. I hope to continue seeing improvement! I'll try to update to share additional results!"
PRIME Fitness Ice Globes for Facials
Bring the spa to you with these facial globes, which can be chilled in the freezer or heated up in a bowl of hot water for a soothing skincare massage. Made from food-grade, non-toxic 304 stainless steel, these handheld globes can help stimulate nerves to exercise facial tissue, stimulate collagen & blood circulation, tighten skin, smooth fine lines & wrinkles, tighten skin & more, according to the brand.
One shopper on Amazon wrote, "I'm an esthetician and I Definitely recommend buying these, they can be used hot or cold which is awesome. I heat them in my towel warmer to use them warm or can keep them in the fridge for cold. Definitely worth the money and they're easy to use, I love the size and the rubber hand grips so they won't slip while you're using them. 10/10"
PMD Beauty PMD Clean
If you're complexion has been looking a little dull despite there being no major change to your lifestyle, the source of your troubles could be a buildup of dead skin cells, in which case you'll want to focus on really deep cleansing your skin. The PMD Clean has garnered a devoted following for its SonicGlow Technology that breaks down dirt and oil from within the pores at 7,000 vibrations per minute, all while simultaneously lifting, firming, and toning the skin. If you're looking for a transformative investment in your skincare regimen, this is it. Plus, it comes in six gorgeous colors!
One shopper described, "this brush really deep cleanses my face, removing sunscreen, oil on skins surface, as well as gives a good gentle exfoliation. I use the brush twice a day my pores look smaller, and some sun damage I had has minimized after using the brush and topical treatments. overall good quality, very much worth the cost!."
CLEARSTEM Skincare HYDRAGLOW™ Stem Cell Moisturizer
The troubles of "winter face" don't just end at puffiness & skin tone-related concerns; of course, we can't forget about all the dryness that comes with the harsh weather during this season. It's more important than ever to find skincare products that will deliver long-lasting hydration, soothe irritated skin, and help protect your skin's barrier. This fan-fave, dermatologist-tested stem cell moisturizer does all that and more; it's formulated with bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol), plant stem cells, and olive squalene, all of which work together to restore fine lines & wrinkles, continuously moisturize your skin, and restore your skin's natural barrier.
One shopper called this moisturizer "Life Changing," adding, "I don't think I've ever written a review in my life but this deserves it. I started using this as well as the be clear and my skin has never been clearer. I'm 30 and I've tried SO many products for my acne and it just kept getting worse. Just so thankful I found these products. And they last a long time! So worth it. I've had this jar of hydra glow for a month and am only half way through it and I use it morning and night!"
RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager with Heat
Eyes feeling puffy, dry & tired from stress, lack of sleep, and winter weather? Pamper yourself with this heated eye massager that's earned over 15,200 five-star reviews on Amazon and will provide a soothing, constant warm compress for improved eye circulation. It also comes equipped with a Bluetooth functionality, so you can listen to your favorite playlist or podcast as you relax & rejuvenate.
According to one shopper on Amazon, "I love this eye massager. I was hesitant at first to purchase this but I am not disappointed. I was beginning to wake up lately with darker circles than usual and extremely puffy eyes. I have used this every morning and my puffy eyes have disappeared. My dark circles are much lighter, and my under eye area feels firmer. It truly works!"
Higher Dose Supercharge Copper Body Brush
If your winter puffiness struggles extend beyond your face to your whole body, a dry brush is the game-changing solution you didn't know you needed — specifically, Higher Dose's Copper Body Brush. The ion-charged, natural horsehair bristles (which are responsibly & humanely sourced) create friction with the body, releasing neutralizing ions and restoring electromagnetic balance in your body, according to the brand. Body brushing can help stimulate your lymphatic system and accelerate the drainage of toxins & inflammation, which consequently helps reduce swelling.
One Higher Dose shopper raved, "One word - amazing! The copper body brush is so helpful! My skin feels awesome, the inflammation in my body is noticably improved. I use it every day before getting in the shower. Highly recommend the investment!"
