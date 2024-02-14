Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy's Date Night Musts Include a Dior Lip Oil Dupe & BravoCon Fashion

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what your date night plans entail, you always want to feel like your best self. If you're not quite sure how to prepare, let Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy help you out. Whether you need last-minute Valentine's Day inspo or you're thinking ahead for another special occasion, the Bravo fan favorite has you covered.
Enjoy a chill night at home, with these fluffy slippers and cozy pajamas that Madison shared during a recent Amazon Live session. If you're in the mood to dress up, she recommends comfortable heels, a velvet dress with a slit, and a plunging mini dress. Looking for some in-between options that are casual, yet cute? Madison accessorized this puffer vest with fluffy ear muffs and bold sneakers.
It doesn't matter what your plans are, you'll be charmed by Madison's date night recommendations.
Madison LeCroy's Date Night Looks
- Madison's most popular Amazon find: Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights ($9)
- Madison's Dior Lip Oil dupe: Eliversion Hydrating Lip Glow Oil ($5)
- Madison's BravoCon-inspired top: Wdirara Pearls Asymmetrical Hem Crop Top ($22)
Prodesign Satin Robe With Ostrich Feather Trim
"I have this little robe here. This is bougie. This is like a blush color. It's very flattering. For the price of this I really think that it's a great product because you can get it in multiple colors. Love that. Absolutely love it."
This robe comes in 8 colorways.
Fayuekey Fuzzy Slippers
"I'm a big slipper fan. These little red ones are super cute. I could wear these out. The bottom of them is hard enough where I feel like you could run and go get your mail."
These slippers have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 13 colorways to choose from.
Victoria's Secret Modal Long Pajama Set
"This is a Victoria's Secret pajama set. It has kisses all over it. It's comfy and makes the booty still look really good."
Amazon has this pajamas set in 5 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Ekouaer Womens 3 Piece Knit Lounge Set
"This cute, little set is three pieces. Look how adorable she looks. It has little ties on the side if you want to show a little bit of stomach."
Amazon has this set in 18 colorways with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Yves Saint Laurent YSL Libre for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
"This is the best perfume. I get asked about it all the time. It's really good. Ask your man for this. This is really nice gift. You'll smell divine. There's nothing better than getting compliments on how good you smell."
Coldchill Reusable Gel Eye Ice Pack
"I thought these were adorable. They're little eye patches. This is it."
You can put these in the microwave for heat therapy or keep them in the fridge or freezer for cold therapy. They can be used to reduce swelling, puffiness, and dark circles, per the brand. There are 6 colorways to choose from.
Kristin Ess Signature Salon Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Set
"This is the most affordable hair product that you are going to get with the most luxury vibe. I'm telling you I'm not just saying this. This is going to be a great product for you if you don't want to spend tons of money. Overall, it's great. It smells so good."
This shampoo and conditioner set has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jenkoon Women's Wool Trench Coat
"Isn't this sweet? It's kind of long. It's got little pockets. It's like Kennedy vibes, right? I love it. I absolutely love it."
You can get this jacket in 8 colors.
Vetaste High Heel Crystal Slingback Pumps
"I have these in a few colors. I had them in green Christmas. They do have a good heel. If you are walking in grass, you're not gonna have any problem with this. These are true to size for me. Love these."
These heels come in 12 gorgeous colorways.
Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
"You know how everybody is wearing tights these days? I actually really love that because I don't like showing my legs. It's OK because I can just make my face tan and not have to get a spray tan all the time. I do end up running my tights every single time I wear them, so I do not invest a lot of money in them. I love a good tight. I'm so happy that trend is in style."
Madison's tights are a top-seller with 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 22 colorways to choose from with sizes up to 3X.
Adogirl Mini Dress
"This little dress is super cute. Good material. I think it's really pretty and flattering. I would do this with those little red slingbacks.
Amazon has this dress in 11 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Sporlike Velvet Split Bodycon Feather Zipper Back Cocktail Party Dress
"OK, sexy. You could never ever go wrong with wearing black in my opinion. This is a good, little velvet number. It has a little slit to it."
This velvet dress comes in 6 colorways.
Fsteoe Winter Ear Muffs
Madison recommended these ear muffs, which come in 19 colors.
adidas Women's Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe
Madison has these adidas sneakers, which have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and come in many colors.
Milumia Women's 2 Pairs Heart Print Ankle Socks
Madison recommends pairing these heart socks with the adidas sneakers. Amazon has 8 colorways to choose from.
Nvenf Valentine's Day Heart Hair Clips
"This little clip is super cute. You can do it with a deep part and hair a little flipped out." There are 6 styles to choose from. They come in sets of 2.
Adabele Authentic Sterling Silver Heart Birthstone Stud Earrings
"I think these heart earrings are a cute, little gift for yourself, or your daughter, or your friend."
Madison's earrings come in 12 colorways.
Leftop Dainty Gold Necklace
Madison included this heart necklace in her list of Amazon recommendations. There are 11 styles to choose from.
OQQ Workout Outfit
"I have tons of these workout sets. The fabric is really good. They are very forgiving. Don't worry about it."
Wdirara Women's Pearls Sleeveless Asymmetrical Hem Crop Top
"If you guys watched any of my BravoCon looks, I had a top like this. It was black and it had diamonds. This is a way more reasonable price. I think this could be super-cute with a pair of jeans. I just think it would look adorable."
Ramy Brook Womens Tie Neck Polyester Blouse
"This is more luxury, but I loved the little detail of the sleeve."
Ramy Brook Harriet Silk Halter Top
"This is that Ramy Brook top that you can wear six different ways, one shoulder, criss-cross, wrap-around. It's a really cool top and it comes in tons of colors. I know it's expensive, but you have to keep in mind that if you're getting six looks out of that, it's all good."
