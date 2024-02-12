Where To Buy the Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Dress Code

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to wedding dresses, the first thing that comes to mind is what the bride will be wearing to walk down the aisle. But if you're attending a wedding, you're probably just as focused on searching for the perfect wedding guest dress to wear for the occasion. And as if finding a dress isn't difficult enough already, the wedding invite likely also has a dress code, meaning there's one more thing you have to worry about while you shop, because wearing the wrong thing to a wedding is almost as bad as showing up without a gift. To help settle your nerves before the big day, we've rounded up a list of the best places to buy wedding guest dresses to help make your search much easier.

Whether you need a formal gown for a black tie wedding, a warm velvet dress for a winter ceremony, or a flowy dress for beachside nuptials, there's something for every kind of wedding on this list. You'll find wedding guest dresses in every style, length, color, and pattern as well as plus size options, all of which will have you saying "I do". Whatever the dress code and whatever your style, these stores have got you covered. Now all you have to do is find a wedding gift. Keep reading for a list of the best places to buy wedding guest dresses.