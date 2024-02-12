Where To Buy the Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Dress Code

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to wedding dresses, the first thing that comes to mind is what the bride will be wearing to walk down the aisle. But if you're attending a wedding, you're probably just as focused on searching for the perfect wedding guest dress to wear for the occasion. And as if finding a dress isn't difficult enough already, the wedding invite likely also has a dress code, meaning there's one more thing you have to worry about while you shop, because wearing the wrong thing to a wedding is almost as bad as showing up without a gift. To help settle your nerves before the big day, we've rounded up a list of the best places to buy wedding guest dresses to help make your search much easier.
Whether you need a formal gown for a black tie wedding, a warm velvet dress for a winter ceremony, or a flowy dress for beachside nuptials, there's something for every kind of wedding on this list. You'll find wedding guest dresses in every style, length, color, and pattern as well as plus size options, all of which will have you saying "I do". Whatever the dress code and whatever your style, these stores have got you covered. Now all you have to do is find a wedding gift. Keep reading for a list of the best places to buy wedding guest dresses.
Lulu’s
If you want to score a dress under $100, Lulu's is definitely the place. If you're new to Lulus, use exclusive E! code E20LULUS to save 20% on your first purchase (that includes savings on already discounted items).
Revolve
From cocktail dresses to formal gowns, Revolve has got you covered. Not to mention, they always have free 2-day shipping.
J. Crew
Going for a quiet luxury look? J. Crew is the best place to find timeless dresses that you can wear for weddings to come (don't worry, we won't judge).
Anthropologie
Whatever the dress code of the wedding you're attending, Anthropologie has a beautiful and unique dress that will totally fit the bill.
Reformation
From black tie worthy gowns to floral flowy dresses, Reformation has the chicest dresses that will have everyone asking, "Where did you buy that dress?"
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has nothing but options, options, and more options when it comes to wedding guest dresses. Not to mention, they always have a sale going on.
ASOS
ASOS has beautiful wedding guest dresses for every style, size and price point.
David’s Bridal
They may be known for their wedding dresses but David's Bridal also has hundreds of pretty dresses for all of the guests, too.
Windsor
From sparkly ensembles to velvet gowns, Windsor is the perfect place to find formal wedding guest dresses.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Apart from their viral jeans, Abercrombie also has stunning dresses of all lengths that are definitely wedding guest approved.
Meshki
If you want a trendy dress, look no further than Meshki, which has so may options to pick from.
Amazon
If you need a dress fast and on the cheap, don't overlook Amazon. They have countless styles and sizes plus tons of reviews and ratings to help you make your choice.
Free People
If you've got a beach or summer wedding coming up, there's no better place to find an effortless, bohemian-inspired dress than at Free People.