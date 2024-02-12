Alix Earle Reveals Why Dating With Acne Was "So Scary" for Her

Watch : Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Are Not "Exclusive"

Alix Earle is learning to love her skin.

The TikToker recently shared insight into how her acne has affected her self-esteem, especially when she's navigating new relationships.

"Dating with acne can be so scary," Alix told InStyle in an interview published Feb. 12. "There were times when I truly was doing everything and anything I could to try and hide it."

And the influencer, who has been with NFL star Braxton Berrios since March 2023, finds she's often her own worst critic during breakouts.

"It's always worse in your own head," she explained. "But at the end of the day, no one cares as much as you do about it."

So, how does Alix treat her skin? She takes a less is more approach.

"A lot of acne products have always irritated my skin, and it's been better for me to just keep it simple," the 23-year-old said. "I've been trying to stick to a routine and not really switch it up because it takes a minute for your routine to even kick in."