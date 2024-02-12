Alix Earle Reveals Why Dating With Acne Was "So Scary" for Her

Alix Earle offered insight into why her acne made her feel "so insecure" in the past and how she's found the beauty in sharing her journey.

Alix Earle is learning to love her skin.

The TikToker recently shared insight into how her acne has affected her self-esteem, especially when she's navigating new relationships.

"Dating with acne can be so scary," Alix told InStyle in an interview published Feb. 12. "There were times when I truly was doing everything and anything I could to try and hide it."

And the influencer, who has been with NFL star Braxton Berrios since March 2023, finds she's often her own worst critic during breakouts.

"It's always worse in your own head," she explained. "But at the end of the day, no one cares as much as you do about it."

So, how does Alix treat her skin? She takes a less is more approach.

"A lot of acne products have always irritated my skin, and it's been better for me to just keep it simple," the 23-year-old said. "I've been trying to stick to a routine and not really switch it up because it takes a minute for your routine to even kick in."

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' Cutest Pics

Although Alix has faced insecurities due to her skin, she's also found the beauty of sharing her journey.

"It was something I was so insecure about," she noted of her acne. "I think it all goes back to helping other people that are dealing with those negative thoughts about their skin and letting them know that they're not alone."

@alixearle i hope this helps someone struggling with their skin ???? so excited to talk more about this! #allthingsacne ? original sound - Alix Earle

In fact, being open about her struggles has actually made her feel more confident.

"It has helped with the way I feel about my skin when I am breaking out," Alix revealed. "It's made me realize how normal it is and how many people struggle with acne."

But that's not to say the Hot Mess with Alix Earle host doesn't deal with negative comments

"It's expected when you're posting online, and it's something that you have to get over," she admitted. "I try to never take anything too personally because I know that someone who is truly happy with themselves isn't going to be going online and hating on other people."

She added, "I guess I feel bad for them in a sense."

Alix isn't the only star to embrace her skin. Keep reading to see all of the celebrities who have shared empowering makeup-free selfies.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

