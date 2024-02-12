Alix Earle Reveals Why Dating With Acne Was "So Scary" for Her

Alix Earle is learning to love her skin.
The TikToker recently shared insight into how her acne has affected her self-esteem, especially when she's navigating new relationships.
"Dating with acne can be so scary," Alix told InStyle in an interview published Feb. 12. "There were times when I truly was doing everything and anything I could to try and hide it."
And the influencer, who has been with NFL star Braxton Berrios since March 2023, finds she's often her own worst critic during breakouts.
"It's always worse in your own head," she explained. "But at the end of the day, no one cares as much as you do about it."
So, how does Alix treat her skin? She takes a less is more approach.
"A lot of acne products have always irritated my skin, and it's been better for me to just keep it simple," the 23-year-old said. "I've been trying to stick to a routine and not really switch it up because it takes a minute for your routine to even kick in."
Although Alix has faced insecurities due to her skin, she's also found the beauty of sharing her journey.
"It was something I was so insecure about," she noted of her acne. "I think it all goes back to helping other people that are dealing with those negative thoughts about their skin and letting them know that they're not alone."
@alixearle i hope this helps someone struggling with their skin ???? so excited to talk more about this! #allthingsacne ? original sound - Alix Earle
In fact, being open about her struggles has actually made her feel more confident.
"It has helped with the way I feel about my skin when I am breaking out," Alix revealed. "It's made me realize how normal it is and how many people struggle with acne."
But that's not to say the Hot Mess with Alix Earle host doesn't deal with negative comments.
"It's expected when you're posting online, and it's something that you have to get over," she admitted. "I try to never take anything too personally because I know that someone who is truly happy with themselves isn't going to be going online and hating on other people."
She added, "I guess I feel bad for them in a sense."
Alix isn't the only star to embrace her skin. Keep reading to see all of the celebrities who have shared empowering makeup-free selfies.