Disney on Ice Skater Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Fall During Show

Anastasia Olson is being treated after her performance took a scary turn.

The professional skater, who portrays Princess Belle in Disney on Ice, is in "serious condition" after a fall during a show in Minneapolis, officials at Hennepin County Medical Center confirmed to E! News Feb. 12. Disney on Ice also noted Olson was hurt while performing during a standard part of her routine.

"The skater who portrayed Belle was injured while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine and fell," the company said in a statement to E! News. "She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers."

Shortly after the mishap, onlookers detailed the horrifying incident.

"This happened about 40 minutes into the show," an audience member named Beka told KARE 11 in Minneapolis. "They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell. I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult."