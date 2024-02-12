Dora the Explorer Was Shockingly the Harshest Critic of the 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Dora the Explorer? More like Dora the Sports Analyst.

While many Super Bowl viewers listened to commentary by Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS and Paramount+, sister work Nickelodeon offered its own coverage of the Feb. 11, turning to its iconic animated characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward and Patrick Star for commentary.

As for the seven-year-old adventurer, her role was to explain rules throughout the game the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers —as well as serve up some very hot takes. during the game.

Case in point? After announcer Noah Eagle asked Dora for her opinion on the low-scoring second quarter, she sarcastically remarked, "OK. Who needs a map to find the end zone?

While Dora had some sassy takes during the sporting event, which aired on the kids' channel to engage younger audiences with football, she did help explain different plays.

"False start is when an offensive player illegally moves after lining up for, but prior to, the snap," Dora explained after a player was penalized for the move. "Where are we going?"