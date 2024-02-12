Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz Reacts to "Negative Vibes" Over Her and Usher's Super Bowl Performance

Make no mistake: Swizz Beatz is always going to support his boo Alicia Keys.
Just hours after the "Fallin'" singer joined Usher onstage for a duet during his electric Super Bowl 2024 halftime performance, her husband of 13 years shared a message for critics on social media.
"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!" the producer captioned a Feb. 12 Instagram post featuring a stunning shot of Alicia's red dress, "y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."
ICYMI, Alicia (and her fiery ensemble) made a surprise appearance during Usher's set to belt out their beloved hit, "My Boo." She also took a brief second to include her single, "If I Ain't Got You."
And although most fans were caught up in the moment of their performance, others voiced their thoughts on her and Usher's close embrace.
"Usher wasted so much time caressing Alicia, we could've got Daddy's Home," one viewer joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 12. Another added, "Usher did not need to hug up on Alicia like that lol." But some fans came to the pair's defense, with one person writing, "That hug Alicia and Usher did made me smile when they both smiled, idk, it was cute and wholesome."