Alicia Keys’ Husband Swizz Beatz Reacts to "Negative Vibes" Over Her and Usher's Super Bowl Performance

Make no mistake: Swizz Beatz is always going to support his boo Alicia Keys.

Just hours after the "Fallin'" singer joined Usher onstage for a duet during his electric Super Bowl 2024 halftime performance, her husband of 13 years shared a message for critics on social media.

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!" the producer captioned a Feb. 12 Instagram post featuring a stunning shot of Alicia's red dress, "y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."

ICYMI, Alicia (and her fiery ensemble) made a surprise appearance during Usher's set to belt out their beloved hit, "My Boo." She also took a brief second to include her single, "If I Ain't Got You."

And although most fans were caught up in the moment of their performance, others voiced their thoughts on her and Usher's close embrace.