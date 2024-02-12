How Raquel Leviss Really Feels About Tom Sandoval Saying He's Still in Love With Her

Watch : Did Tom Sandoval Plan the Cheating Scandal on Purpose?! Raquel Leviss Says…

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is not pumped about Tom Sandoval's latest declaration of love.

During Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the TomTom co-owner admitted he's "still very much in love" with Leviss in the aftermath of their shocking affair that ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. In response, the former beauty queen recently compared Sandoval's "love-bombing" during their secret relationship to tactics used by cults to attract new members.

"It's interesting that you say that its origin is from cults and religious institutions because people joining churches or cults are trying to find a place of belonging, of acceptance," Leviss shared during a conversation with relationship expert Calvin Roberson during the Feb. 9 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "Gradually, over time, it becomes a control tactic. It's almost like that phrase ‘a frog in boiling water' where it won't jump out of boiling water even though it's going to kill them because it's so gradual."

What Sandoval called love, Leviss called "coercive control" as he made himself "the most important person" in her life while filming season 10 of the Bravo series.