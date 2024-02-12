How Raquel Leviss Really Feels About Tom Sandoval Saying He's Still in Love With Her

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is not pumped about Tom Sandoval's latest declaration of love.
During Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the TomTom co-owner admitted he's "still very much in love" with Leviss in the aftermath of their shocking affair that ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. In response, the former beauty queen recently compared Sandoval's "love-bombing" during their secret relationship to tactics used by cults to attract new members.
"It's interesting that you say that its origin is from cults and religious institutions because people joining churches or cults are trying to find a place of belonging, of acceptance," Leviss shared during a conversation with relationship expert Calvin Roberson during the Feb. 9 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "Gradually, over time, it becomes a control tactic. It's almost like that phrase ‘a frog in boiling water' where it won't jump out of boiling water even though it's going to kill them because it's so gradual."
What Sandoval called love, Leviss called "coercive control" as he made himself "the most important person" in her life while filming season 10 of the Bravo series.
"I feel like it's a similar manipulation tactic," the 29-year-old explained. "At first, you just think this person is so in love with you, they adore you and they're giving you all this attention."
"Before you know it," she added, "you're so emotionally attached to this person that you can't leave."
Leviss also detailed her pattern of falling for narcissistic men, as she noted, like her ex-fiancé James Kennedy.
"I fell in love with one narcissistic a--hole, and after that relationship ended after five years of being in that relationship, I fell into the hands of another narcissistic a--hole," she said. "I feel like I maybe missed out on some precious time learning these lessons the hard way."
Ultimately, she admitted, "I stayed in unhealthy relationships for far too long."
As for what she believes she had with Sandoval? Leviss stated, "Our connection was not love."
Leviss' latest harsh comments of her former lover come nearly two weeks after she suggested Sandoval orchestrated their months-long affair to boost VPR's ratings.
"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" she wondered on the Jan. 29 episode of Rachel Goes Rogue. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."
