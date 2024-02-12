The Best Earmuffs for Winter That You Didn't Know You Needed (for Extra Warmth and Style)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the girlies walking around with a fluffy pair of earmuffs this winter. This fashionable and functional head accessory has recently made a comeback, and honestly, we can't get enough of it. Think about it, these furry headbands not only keep your ears toasty warm during harsh winter nights, they're also SO cute—and we love anything that adds extra protection and instantly upgrades your winter fit. It makes us think, why did these ever go out of style?! Well, thanks to many celebs rocking this new trend, the girlies have ditched plain old winter hats and beanies, and named earmuffs the new "It" girl this season.
So, if you're ready to hunt for a gorgeous pair of fluffy earmuffs to help you survive these frigid temps (ahem, please hurry up Spring), we've got you covered with some top-rated picks. These bad boys are everything you need if you're looking for comfort because nothing is worse than a headband that squeezes the top of your head or completely messes up your hairstyle. You can thank us later besties.
LCXSHYE Winter Ear Muffs
These faux-fur earmuffs are not only budget-friendly but also available in a versatile range of nine neutral hues, spanning from delicate rose pink to crisp wintry white. Plus, they're conveniently foldable, making them a breeze to tuck into your tote bag for those busy days on the go.
Brook + Bay Fleece Ear Muffs
Reviewers love these oversized faux-fur earmuffs featuring a luxurious velvet-lined headband. Unlike traditional earmuffs that solely cover your ears, these beauties provide extensive coverage, shielding most of the sides of your face. Plus, they offer a variety of color options including classic black, chic brown, sleek gray, pristine white, and even a playful pink.
Coach Shearling Earmuffs
This Coach pair, crafted from 100% shearling and leather, exudes a timeless vintage charm with its white muffs and camel leather band. Ideal for those below-freezing temperatures, the earmuffs are not only incredibly warm and snug but also versatile in their neutral tones. Whether you're aiming for a casual vibe or a more refined look, it'll effortlessly elevate any winter fit.
UGG Women's Embroidered Logo Earmuffs
These Ugg earmuffs have become such a hit that they've flown off the shelves on the official Ugg site. But fear not, they're still available on Amazon. Raved about by our editors and reviewers alike, these earmuffs are crafted from water-resistant genuine sheepskin. Plus, their luxurious caramel or classic black hues seamlessly complement any winter ensemble.
Free People Smitten Faux Fur Earmuffs
If you're looking for an extra furry look, these earmuffs from Free People are definitely it. Available in three neutral tones, we love how oversized these are, keeping a majority of the side of your face warm. They also make a great statement piece to pair with any outfit.
RUIKUNA Foldable Earmuffs
Whether you opt for the timeless appeal of classic white or black, or lean toward the more colorful hues of mint green, or lilac, these plush earmuffs from Ruikuna offer a palette of eight captivating colors to suit every taste. Reviewers rave about the adjustable headband and their slim profile, making them a breeze to fold and stash in your bag.
RAOEXI Winter Ear Muffs For Kids
Navigating the winter chill with your little ones can be quite the challenge, but ensuring they stay warm and cozy can make all the difference. These earmuffs are thoughtfully lined with faux fur, offering a plush and velvety softness that ensures they'll happily wear them for extended periods without a fuss.
Lululemon Women's Ombre Knit Textured Ear Warmer
While this headband may not be considered a typical earmuff, we still think it deserves a place in our roundup for its ear-warming capabilities and cute style. It's currently on sale for less than $20, so make sure to snag a pair ASAP.
