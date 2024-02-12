The Best Earmuffs for Winter That You Didn't Know You Needed (for Extra Warmth and Style)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably seen the girlies walking around with a fluffy pair of earmuffs this winter. This fashionable and functional head accessory has recently made a comeback, and honestly, we can't get enough of it. Think about it, these furry headbands not only keep your ears toasty warm during harsh winter nights, they're also SO cute—and we love anything that adds extra protection and instantly upgrades your winter fit. It makes us think, why did these ever go out of style?! Well, thanks to many celebs rocking this new trend, the girlies have ditched plain old winter hats and beanies, and named earmuffs the new "It" girl this season.

So, if you're ready to hunt for a gorgeous pair of fluffy earmuffs to help you survive these frigid temps (ahem, please hurry up Spring), we've got you covered with some top-rated picks. These bad boys are everything you need if you're looking for comfort because nothing is worse than a headband that squeezes the top of your head or completely messes up your hairstyle. You can thank us later besties.