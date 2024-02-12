You Might've Missed This Sweet Moment Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Mom During Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift may have squeezed Donna Kelce's hand three times in their Super Bowl LVIII suite.
In fact, the "Karma" singer was caught grabbing the hand of Travis Kelce's mom as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs score the winning touchdown at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.
Taylor, Donna and the rest of their star-studded suite— which included Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice and Blake Lively—erupted into celebrations as the Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers during the tense overtime game.
And the 14-time Grammy winner—who donned a Chiefs bomber jacket, black tank top with jeans and a high ponytail—turned her 13th NFL game into a full-on family affair. In addition to Travis' parents Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, Taylor's parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, and her younger brother Austin Swift were also in the box.
After the Chiefs emerged victorious in their second consecutive Super Bowl win with a score of 25-22, Taylor rushed the field to support her guy on the Chiefs—and share some PDA.
Sparks flew as the duo gave each other several smooches on the field after a week that has truly been a fairytale for both of them. On Feb. 4, Taylor scored a few wins of her own at the Grammys—making history as Midnights earned her fourth Album of the Year trophy as well as Best Pop Vocal album.
And karma is clearly on this couple's side, as Travis assured that he would bring home his own trophy and champion ring in honor of Taylor's big night.
"She's re-writing the history books herself," he said at a Feb. 5 press conference. "I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."
Checkmate, this pair couldn't lose. Keep reading to see how they celebrated the Chiefs being the toast of the town.