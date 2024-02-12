You Might've Missed This Sweet Moment Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Mom During Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were arm in arm as they saw the Kansas City Chiefs score the winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11.

By Olivia Evans Feb 12, 2024 4:40 PMTags
Taylor SwiftSuper BowlCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Taylor Swift may have squeezed Donna Kelce's hand three times in their Super Bowl LVIII suite. 

In fact, the "Karma" singer was caught grabbing the hand of Travis Kelce's mom as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs score the winning touchdown at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Taylor, Donna and the rest of their star-studded suite— which included Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice and Blake Lively—erupted into celebrations as the Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers during the tense overtime game.

And the 14-time Grammy winner—who donned a Chiefs bomber jacket, black tank top with jeans and a high ponytail—turned her 13th NFL game into a full-on family affair. In addition to Travis' parents Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, Taylor's parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, and her younger brother Austin Swift were also in the box.

photos
Taylor Swift & Her Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl

After the Chiefs emerged victorious in their second consecutive Super Bowl win with a score of 25-22, Taylor rushed the field to support her guy on the Chiefs—and share some PDA. 

Sparks flew as the duo gave each other several smooches on the field after a week that has truly been a fairytale for both of them. On Feb. 4, Taylor scored a few wins of her own at the Grammys—making history as Midnights earned her fourth Album of the Year trophy as well as Best Pop Vocal album. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Heated Travis Kelce Super Bowl Moment

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

And karma is clearly on this couple's side, as Travis assured that he would bring home his own trophy and champion ring in honor of Taylor's big night. 

"She's re-writing the history books herself," he said at a Feb. 5 press conference. "I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too."

Checkmate, this pair couldn't lose. Keep reading to see how they celebrated the Chiefs being the toast of the town.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

A Love Story

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season to Celebrate

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

So Speak Now & Congratulate the Chiefs on Their Victory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Forever & Always a Memory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A From Behind Victory Straight Out of Their Wildest Dreams

Harry How/Getty Images

Sparks Fly as Taylor & Travis Share a Kiss on the Field

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Long Story Short: The Chiefs Are Now Four-Time Super Bowl Champions

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

And They're Entering a New Era as Back-to-Back Winners of the Big Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chiefs Fans Were Enchanted to See The Team Take Home the Trophy

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It’s The First Kiss, It’s Flawless

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Best Believe They Were Ready to Celebrate After That Close Game

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Excitement Over the Chiefs' Super Bowl Win? Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift Can't Shake It Off

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chiefs Have Filled the Blank Space on Who Will Win the 2024 Super Bowl

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

It Feels Like a Perfect Night to Celebrate the 2024 Super Bowl Champs

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Begins Again

Trending Stories

1

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Heated Travis Kelce Super Bowl Moment

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

4

Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Revealed

5
Exclusive

What It's Like to Travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas Like Taylor Swift