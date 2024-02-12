You Might've Missed This Sweet Moment Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Mom During Super Bowl Win

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Taylor Swift may have squeezed Donna Kelce's hand three times in their Super Bowl LVIII suite.

In fact, the "Karma" singer was caught grabbing the hand of Travis Kelce's mom as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs score the winning touchdown at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Taylor, Donna and the rest of their star-studded suite— which included Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice and Blake Lively—erupted into celebrations as the Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers during the tense overtime game.

And the 14-time Grammy winner—who donned a Chiefs bomber jacket, black tank top with jeans and a high ponytail—turned her 13th NFL game into a full-on family affair. In addition to Travis' parents Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, Taylor's parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, and her younger brother Austin Swift were also in the box.