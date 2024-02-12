What It's Really Like to Travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas Like Taylor Swift

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Taylor Swift wasn't the only one who flew around the world to see Super Bowl LVIII.

In fact, TikToker Victoria Browne attended the Feb. 10 Eras Tour in Tokyo and made it to Las Vegas with her husband Max Browne, recreating the "Karma" singer's momentous double header.

"It's just such a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to attend two events of this caliber and do it in the same weekend and get to have a 48-hour visit in a different country that otherwise Max and I wouldn't have been able," Victoria told E! News on Feb. 11, shortly after she landed in Vegas through flights booked with her Priceline partnership. "I really love Taylor Swift and her music."

In total, the couple traveled 96 hours from their home in Los Angeles to Tokyo and then to Las Vegas to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the Super Bowl. And Victoria was willing to take on the strenuous journey for more than just a glimpse of Taylor cheering on Travis Kelce.