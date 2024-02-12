What It's Really Like to Travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas Like Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wasn't the only one who flew around the world to see Super Bowl LVIII.
In fact, TikToker Victoria Browne attended the Feb. 10 Eras Tour in Tokyo and made it to Las Vegas with her husband Max Browne, recreating the "Karma" singer's momentous double header.
"It's just such a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to attend two events of this caliber and do it in the same weekend and get to have a 48-hour visit in a different country that otherwise Max and I wouldn't have been able," Victoria told E! News on Feb. 11, shortly after she landed in Vegas through flights booked with her Priceline partnership. "I really love Taylor Swift and her music."
In total, the couple traveled 96 hours from their home in Los Angeles to Tokyo and then to Las Vegas to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the Super Bowl. And Victoria was willing to take on the strenuous journey for more than just a glimpse of Taylor cheering on Travis Kelce.
As it turns out, her husband is a former college football player and analyst—so the double-booking made for a perfect weekend getaway for the duo.
The pair's travel itinerary included a 12-hour flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Feb. 7, which gave them 48 hours to enjoy the city and scout out some sushi. After seeing the Feb. 10 Eras Tour show, they flew out of Tokyo at 5 p.m. local time on Feb. 11, and made it to San Francisco in 10 hours for one final hour and 45 minute flight to Las Vegas—arriving at 12:45 p.m. local time on Feb. 11, thanks to a 17-hour time difference between the cities.
As for how she surmised Taylor was handling the difficult travel itinerary on top of three consecutive performances?
"She's just superhuman, really," Victoria told E!. "She had to perform the actual Eras Tour multiple nights in a row in the opposite time zone. So I'm very intrigued. But leave it to Taylor Swift, she always seems to get it done."
Leading up to the Feb. 11 game, many fans joked on social media that Taylor was going to rush through her Feb. 10 performance in Tokyo in order to make it in time to see her guy on the Chiefs win his third Super Bowl, but the TikToker assured the 14-time Grammy winner took the moment and tasted it.
"She's such a great entertainer and everything went perfectly from the audience's perspective," the 26-year-old clarified. "You had no idea that she was maybe trying to make this trip."
