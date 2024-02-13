Kendall Jenner Makes a Splash in New Calvin Klein Campaign

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Does the winter weather have you feeling down? Kendall Jenner's latest Calvin Klein campaign will put some spring into your step... and influence you to add a blue trench coat to your wardrobe.
The Spring 2024 Calvin Klein collection delivers timeless, refined styles that epitomize the quiet luxury aesthetic. Kendall's campaign was directed and photographed by Mert Alas. Check out the campaign video below, then shop some effortlessly chic styles from Calvin Klein.
Calvin Klein Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants
$40 for leather pants is such a steal. You might as well get a pair in every color. These pants are an effortless way to elevate any look, day or night.
Calvin Klein Performance Ribbed Open V-Neck Pullover Sweater
We can all use an extra dose of cozy. Shoppers love this super-soft sweater, with one raving, "Very comfortable and I didn't want to take it off!"
Calvin Klein Faux Leather Shorts
You can wear these faux leather shorts all year long. Just rock them with some high boots or tights during the cooler months. This style comes in black and brown.
Calvin Klein Original Bootcut Fit Jeans
These jeans will earn a frequent spot in your clothing rotation. They have a flattering, high-rise waist and the fabric is stretchy with a flexible fit that you will adore. There are 3 colorways to choose from.
Calvin Klein Satin Classic Button-Down Shirt
A top that's sophisticated, yet casual, is hard to find, but this satin button-down shirt does it all. Dress it up or dress it down. This is a wardrobe staple, no doubt. It's available in 2 colorways.
Calvin Klein Invisibles 3-Pack Thong
Stock up on an essential that will make you feel like you're wearing nothing at all. These thongs are seamless, comfy, and panty-line free.
Calvin Klein Performance Sleek Low Impact Scoopneck Tank Top and Performance Sleek High Rise Leggings
Feel comfy and look sleek in this Calvin Klein workout set. The leggings have exceptional stretch for total flexibility and they are made from extra soft fabric that dries quickly and keeps you cool. The tank is made from that same fabric and it has a built-in bra, which provides support during low-impact workouts. Both pieces come in 2 colorways.
Calvin Klein Relaxed Trench Coat
This unique blue hue adds a twist to a classic style. There are two colorways to choose from.
