Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Fans have some real questions about where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan stand.
After all, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, fueled rumors that she and Michael Jordan's youngest son, 33, have broken up with some cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories.
One post that caught followers' attention was a video Larsa shared on Feb. 11 that showed Morgan Freeman talking about listening to your inner voice. The Bravolebrity also polled her fans by asking them, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" And the following day, Larsa reshared a quote about relationships.
"The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life," the quote read. "Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."
But that's not all as the Traitors stars appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Larsa also removing photos of Marcus from her page.
"Um I know it's the Super Bowl," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "but did Larsa and Marcus breakup?" Posed another, "I was rooting for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen."
E! News has reached out to Larsa and Marcus' reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
The split speculation comes more than a year after Larsa—who was previously married to Scottie Pippen and shares four children with the Basketball Hall of Famer—and Marcus made their relationship Instagram official. However, the two had known each other for years as friends.
"We met at a party around, like, four years ago in L.A.," Marcus recalled to E! News in June, "and I just felt like there was a lot of just communication, and we were talking, and we were friends first. So, over the past three or four years, it helped us build a solid foundation of being friends. And then I think, as we started to spend more time together, that kind of snowballed into, ‘Wow, I think I really love her.' So, we ended up taking those next steps."
In fact, the entrepreneur and the reality star had discussed plans to take another big step and possibly get engaged—with them noting they'd already been ring shopping.
"I feel like we're in a good place. We're really happy," Larsa told E! in December before turning to Marcus, "And I feel like you know what kind of ring I like. So, we'll see."
While fans will have to wait and see if the duo addresses their relationship status, here's a look at stars who've called it quits this year.