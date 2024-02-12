Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Watch : Larsa Pippen's SEX CONFESSION About Marcus Jordan

Fans have some real questions about where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan stand.

After all, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, fueled rumors that she and Michael Jordan's youngest son, 33, have broken up with some cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories.

One post that caught followers' attention was a video Larsa shared on Feb. 11 that showed Morgan Freeman talking about listening to your inner voice. The Bravolebrity also polled her fans by asking them, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" And the following day, Larsa reshared a quote about relationships.

"The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life," the quote read. "Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

But that's not all as the Traitors stars appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Larsa also removing photos of Marcus from her page.