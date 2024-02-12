Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

More than a year after Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made their romance Instagram official, The Real Housewives of Miami star shared cryptic posts that left fans wondering if the two broke up.

Fans have some real questions about where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan stand.

After all, The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, fueled rumors that she and Michael Jordan's youngest son, 33, have broken up with some cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories.

One post that caught followers' attention was a video Larsa shared on Feb. 11 that showed Morgan Freeman talking about listening to your inner voice. The Bravolebrity also polled her fans by asking them, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?" And the following day, Larsa reshared a quote about relationships.

"The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life," the quote read. "Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

But that's not all as the Traitors stars appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Larsa also removing photos of Marcus from her page.

"Um I know it's the Super Bowl," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "but did Larsa and Marcus breakup?" Posed another, "I was rooting for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen." 

E! News has reached out to Larsa and Marcus' reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

The split speculation comes more than a year after Larsa—who was previously married to Scottie Pippen and shares four children with the Basketball Hall of Famer—and Marcus made their relationship Instagram official. However, the two had known each other for years as friends.

"We met at a party around, like, four years ago in L.A.," Marcus recalled to E! News in June, "and I just felt like there was a lot of just communication, and we were talking, and we were friends first. So, over the past three or four years, it helped us build a solid foundation of being friends. And then I think, as we started to spend more time together, that kind of snowballed into, ‘Wow, I think I really love her.' So, we ended up taking those next steps."

In fact, the entrepreneur and the reality star had discussed plans to take another big step and possibly get engaged—with them noting they'd already been ring shopping.

"I feel like we're in a good place. We're really happy," Larsa told E! in December before turning to Marcus, "And I feel like you know what kind of ring I like. So, we'll see."

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

While fans will have to wait and see if the duo addresses their relationship status, here's a look at stars who've called it quits this year.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Multiple outlets reported Feb. 8 that Jason filed for divorce from the fellow country singer on Dec. 15, 2023.

Instagram

Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

After more than a year and a half of dating, Travis Barker's oldest son and the TikTok star split.

"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," Landon wrote on his Instagram Stories in February 2024. "We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!"

Bobbi Althoff/Instagram

Bobbi Althoff & Cory Althoff

After four years of marriage The Really Good Podcast host announced that she and husband Cory are divorcing.

"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife," Bobbi wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person."

The document states that the former couple—who share daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3—plan to share joint custody of their children. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Bachelor Nation started the year off with a shocking breakup. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the chiropractor filed for divorce from the lawyer on Jan. 2 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

AJ & Rochelle McLean

Months after revealing their separation, the pair, who tied the knot in 2011, announced they were filing for divorce.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the Backstreet Boys star wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage."

The former couple noted their main focus would be coparenting kids Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kim Marlowe & Fabrice Morvan

According to documents obtained by People, Kim filed for divorce from the Milli Vanilli member Jan. 8.

Though details surrounding their wedding date remain unclear, Fabrice told the outlet in 2023 that he's been living in Amsterdam with partner Tessa van der Steen and their four children.

Instagram (Austin McBroom)

Austin & Catherine McBroom

The couple behind "The ACE Family" YouTube channel announced they broke up after nearly seven years of marriage Jan. 11.

"We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids," Austin wrote on Instagram. "We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Sam Feher & Kory Keefer

The Summer House stars called it quites after over a year of dating, she revealed in January.

"I didn't break up with him because I don't love him, I broke up with him because he doesn't love me," Sam shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It's the first time I've picked myself ever in the relationship."

But despite not being on the same page, she added that she and her formr costar remain on "good terms."

