Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Heated Sideline Moment at Super Bowl 2024

Andy Reid is responding to Travis Kelce's sideline fumble.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach addressed the heated exchange with the tight end during the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11, where Travis appeared to lose his temper with Andy.

"He keeps me young," the 65-year-old joked during a post-game interview with CBS. "He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me."

Travis also responded light-heartedly to speculation about their moment after the Chiefs won the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm going to keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world," he told ESPN during a post-game interview before laughing and sharing, "but I was just telling him how much I love him."

But it's likely 34-year-old was not sharing some love with Andy. According to commentator Jim Nantz, Travis told his coach during their exchange, "'Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game. Noah Gray went in and he had to block."