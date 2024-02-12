Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Heated Sideline Moment at Super Bowl 2024

Andy Reid is responding to Travis Kelce's sideline fumble.
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach addressed the heated exchange with the tight end during the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11, where Travis appeared to lose his temper with Andy.
"He keeps me young," the 65-year-old joked during a post-game interview with CBS. "He caught me off balance. Normally, I give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me."
Travis also responded light-heartedly to speculation about their moment after the Chiefs won the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I'm going to keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world," he told ESPN during a post-game interview before laughing and sharing, "but I was just telling him how much I love him."
But it's likely 34-year-old was not sharing some love with Andy. According to commentator Jim Nantz, Travis told his coach during their exchange, "'Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game. Noah Gray went in and he had to block."
But it seems like everything is good between the two, with Travis sharing some kind words about Andy during the post-game conference in Las Vegas.
"I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen," he noted. "He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life. He's helped me a lot with that—with channeling that emotion, channeling that passion."
The New Heights co-host—whose girlfriend Taylor Swift was in the Super Bowl audience cheering him on—added, "I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get. I just love him."
The former Philadelphia Eagles head coach also reflected on his dynamic with Travis and how he's continued to help him thrive during his NFL career.
"The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win," Andy shared at the podium. "It's not a selfish thing. That's not what it is. And I understand that and so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that."
Keep reading to see which celebs got to see the Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.