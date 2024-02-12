Shop J. Crew’s Jaw-Dropping Sale for up to 95% off With Deals Starting at Under $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes finding effortlessly chic pieces and timeless styles, look no further than J. Crew. And there's no better time to shop at J. Crew than right now because they've got sales on sales on sales. Between J. Crew and J. Crew Factory, the deals are endless, with up to 95% off and deals starting at under $10. With so many J. Crew sales going on, we've broken down all of the juicy details so you can shop with ease. Not to mention, we went ahead and picked out the best J. Crew deals so you don't have to.
For starters, J. Crew has everyday essentials starting at $24.50 as well as an extra 50% off sale styles, plus an additional 15% off when you use the code EXTRA. That means you can get this $148 strapless satin slip dress for just $34.42 — that's over 95% off! Over at J. Crew Factory, you can find 60% off everything, including this $49.50 sleeveless sweater that's perfect layering which is now just $29.50. And it's a great day for denim lovers since all jeans are 50% off and get you free shipping. Even better? If you buy two pairs you'll get an extra $20. Lastly, you can score an extra 50% off sale styles by using the code WOW50. Needless to say, J. Crew is in its savings era. Keep reading for a list of the best (and most stylish) deals from J. Crew's jaw dropping sale that you won't want to miss.
Wide-Leg Crop Jean in All-Day Stretch
With their wide leg silhouette and distressed hems, these jeans are a must-have, especially since they're 58% off. Plus they come in three inseam lengths.
Cotton Sweater-Polo
This cotton sweater has a polo-inspired collar, making it as chic as it is comfy. Choose from seven colors and extended sizes.
'90s Vintage Baggy Jean
Hop on the baggy jeans trend with this 90s inspired pair that have an easy fit, wide leg silhouette, and classic vintage wash. Choose from two inseam lengths.
Gold Heart Earrings
You'll wear these chunky gold heart-shaped earrings well past Valentine's Day because they're that stylish. Not to mention they're under $10.
Collection Strapless Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
Everyone needs a trusty LBD, and this strapless slip dress is a fabulous choice. It's made from a lustrous charmeuse fabric with a satin feel.
Relaxed Rollneck™ Sweater
Available in five gorgeous shades, this beautifully knitted sweater has a relaxed, slouchy fit and a rolled mockneck making it equally cute and cozy. It also comes in extended sizes.
Vintage Slub Cotton Crewneck Tee
Upgrade the basic crew neck t-shirts in your collection with these cotton ones, which are made from 100% cotton and have a flattering fit. Choose from four classic colors and extended sizes.
Slip Skirt
Dress this mid-length slip skirt up with heels and jewelry or down with sneakers and a jean jacket. Boasting a satiny finish, this skirt comes in four colors and extended sizes.
Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe
The vest trend is still going strong, and this tuxedo-inspired one will fit you like a glove. Wear it with denim or a matching mini skirt. It comes in white, navy, and black.
Vintage Rib Split-Neck T-Shirt with Buttons
Achieve the French girl aesthetic with this long-sleeve, split neck top. It has a slightly stretchy ribbed construction with gold buttons running down the sleeves for some added glam. Choose from striped or solid colorways.
Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho
Made from a 50/50 blend of merino wool and cashmere, this poncho is the classiest way to keep warm. With its asymmetrical hem and stunning drapery, it's giving major model off duty vibes.
Shell Sweater
This sleeveless shell sweater made from soft cotton is the perfect piece for layering. It comes in tons of shades and extended sizes.
Kallie Straight-Leg Pant
These classic straight leg pants are a must-have, especially if you go into the office. They're available in three inseam lengths, and several colors and patterns.