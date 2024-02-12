Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Exchange After 2024 Super Bowl Win Proves Their Romance Is a Fairytale

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is truly enchanting.
After all, the couple shared some sweet words on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs win at the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas Feb. 11.
After a loving hug with mom Donna Kelce, Travis kissed the Grammy winner before embracing her. He asked, "Was it electric?"
As for Taylor's response? "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"
And the celebration didn't stop on the field. The couple, both 34, were spotted dancing and singing to "Love Story" at an after-party. And the "Paper Rings" singer was donning Travis' sparkling black pre-game coat.
While it was up for debate whether she'd make it in time for the big game after her sparkling Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, nothing was stopping the "Karma" singer from cheering for her guy on the Chiefs.
Taylor showed up in style with her star-studded A-team, of course. Donning an all-black outfit and a red bomber jacket, the "Anti-Hero" singer was seen at the game alongside Black Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, plus bestie Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.
And while Taylor was Travis' biggest cheerleader at Allegiant Stadium, she's also made sure to be there for him during the season. In fact, the "Lover" singer attended 13 NFL games in red outfits, often sporting an "87" for the New Heights co-host's number on jackets, beanies and jewelry.
After Taylor made her debut at the NFL games in September, it quickly became a family affair for the Swifts and Kelces. In December, she brought along Andrea, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift. And during the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21, Taylor met Travis' older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.
And the "Bejeweled" singer also celebrated with the Kelce crew after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship game Jan. 28, securing their spot at the Super Bowl. During that post-game celebration, the couple shared a sweet "I love you" exchange on the field.
Keep reading to see how Taylor and Travis celebrated this Super Bowl win.