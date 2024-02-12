Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Exchange After 2024 Super Bowl Win Proves Their Romance Is a Fairytale

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is truly enchanting.

After all, the couple shared some sweet words on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs win at the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas Feb. 11.

After a loving hug with mom Donna Kelce, Travis kissed the Grammy winner before embracing her. He asked, "Was it electric?"

As for Taylor's response? "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"

And the celebration didn't stop on the field. The couple, both 34, were spotted dancing and singing to "Love Story" at an after-party. And the "Paper Rings" singer was donning Travis' sparkling black pre-game coat.

While it was up for debate whether she'd make it in time for the big game after her sparkling Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, nothing was stopping the "Karma" singer from cheering for her guy on the Chiefs.

Taylor showed up in style with her star-studded A-team, of course. Donning an all-black outfit and a red bomber jacket, the "Anti-Hero" singer was seen at the game alongside Black Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, plus bestie Ashley Avignone and mom Andrea Swift.