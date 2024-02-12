Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Bask in Afterglow of Chiefs' Super Bowl Win With On-Field Kiss

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Today was a fairytale for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Proving two is better than one, the team became back-to-back champions after they beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

And as they entered this new era, Travis Kelce made sure to celebrate with Taylor by his side. The tight end and the singer showed each other mad love as they shared a kiss on the field.

Indeed, this night was sparkling and Taylor wasn't going to let it go. The 14-time Grammy winner flew all the way from her Eras Tour in Tokyo to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Big Game, with it being her 13th of the season.

And she wasn't the only one in the star-studded suite as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce were also there to cheer on the Chiefs.