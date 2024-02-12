Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Bask in Afterglow of Chiefs' Super Bowl Win With On-Field Kiss

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated on the field. Let these photos leave you feeling enchanted.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 12, 2024 4:20 AMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftSuper BowlCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Today was a fairytale for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs fans. 

Proving two is better than one, the team became back-to-back champions after they beat the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

And as they entered this new era, Travis Kelce made sure to celebrate with Taylor by his side. The tight end and the singer showed each other mad love as they shared a kiss on the field.

Indeed, this night was sparkling and Taylor wasn't going to let it go. The 14-time Grammy winner flew all the way from her Eras Tour in Tokyo to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Big Game, with it being her 13th of the season.

And she wasn't the only one in the star-studded suite as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce were also there to cheer on the Chiefs.

And while karma is a relaxing thought, this game was a true nail-biter. After trailing behind the 49ers for the first half of the game and then tying it up to go into overtime, the Chiefs were able to come back…be here alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a final score of 25 to 22.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

All in all, it was a night viewers will never, ever, ever forget. From the game and Usher's Super Bowl Halftime show to the star-studded guests and commercials (including Beyoncé's surprise album announcement), the night was filled with jaw-dropping moments.

And now that there's glitter on the floor after the party, take a moment and see photos from Taylor and Travis' on-field celebration.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

A Love Story

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season to Celebrate

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

So Speak Now & Congratulate the Chiefs on Their Victory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Forever & Always a Memory

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A From Behind Victory Straight Out of Their Wildest Dreams

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Long Story Short: The Chiefs Are Now Four-Time Super Bowl Champions

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

And They're Entering a New Era as Back-to-Back Winners of the Big Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chiefs Fans Were Enchanted to See The Team Take Home the Trophy

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It’s The First Kiss, It’s Flawless

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Excitement Over the Chiefs' Super Bowl Win? Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift Can't Shake It Off

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chiefs Have Filled the Blank Space on Who Will Win the 2024 Super Bowl

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

It Feels Like a Perfect Night to Celebrate the 2024 Super Bowl Champs

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Begins Again

