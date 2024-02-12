Lizzo Debuts Good as Hell New Hairstyle at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

She's doing a new hair toss at Super Bowl LVIII.

While watching the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City match-up in Las Vegas, Lizzo turned heads by rocking a new hairdo.

The "Good as Hell" singer was photographed beaming as she headed into Allegiant Stadium sporting her new ‘do. Swapping out her signature long dark locks for a short dark red mullet, her new hair could be a tribute to either team's colors—as both sport red in their uniforms.

And Lizzo matched her new hair by channeling her inner punk, wearing a short white tank top, some stacked silver necklaces, leather shorts, and fishnet tights under a long black leather jacket.

The Super Bowl is her second appearance as of late, as the 35-year-old also attended the 66th Grammys ceremony on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. There, Lizzo was still sporting her original hair, but hinted at her latest grunge look in a custom leather Luis De Javier dress.