Lizzo Debuts Good as Hell New Hairstyle at Super Bowl 2024

She's doing a new hair toss at Super Bowl LVIII.
While watching the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City match-up in Las Vegas, Lizzo turned heads by rocking a new hairdo.
The "Good as Hell" singer was photographed beaming as she headed into Allegiant Stadium sporting her new ‘do. Swapping out her signature long dark locks for a short dark red mullet, her new hair could be a tribute to either team's colors—as both sport red in their uniforms.
And Lizzo matched her new hair by channeling her inner punk, wearing a short white tank top, some stacked silver necklaces, leather shorts, and fishnet tights under a long black leather jacket.
The Super Bowl is her second appearance as of late, as the 35-year-old also attended the 66th Grammys ceremony on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. There, Lizzo was still sporting her original hair, but hinted at her latest grunge look in a custom leather Luis De Javier dress.
And although Lizzo's new look had all eyes on her, there were a lot of celebrities back up in the buildin' at Allegiant Stadium. The star-studded affair has Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, Paul Rudd, Elon Musk and more cheering from the sidelines.
Of course, Taylor Swift also showed out to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce—marking her 13th game of the season—and packed her suite with pals like Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively.
Read on to see the full celebrity roster at the 2024 Super Bowl.