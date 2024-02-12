Lizzo Debuts Good as Hell New Hairstyle at Super Bowl 2024

Lizzo debuted brand new hair while attending Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the “Juice” singer trading in her long dark locks for a shorter ‘do.

By Olivia Evans Feb 12, 2024 2:51 AMTags
Super BowlCelebritiesLizzo
Watch: 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

She's doing a new hair toss at Super Bowl LVIII

While watching the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City match-up in Las Vegas, Lizzo turned heads by rocking a new hairdo.  

The "Good as Hell" singer was photographed beaming as she headed into Allegiant Stadium sporting her new ‘do. Swapping out her signature long dark locks for a short dark red mullet, her new hair could be a tribute to either team's colors—as both sport red in their uniforms. 

And Lizzo matched her new hair by channeling her inner punk, wearing a short white tank top, some stacked silver necklaces, leather shorts, and fishnet tights under a long black leather jacket. 

The Super Bowl is her second appearance as of late, as the 35-year-old also attended the 66th Grammys ceremony on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. There, Lizzo was still sporting her original hair, but hinted at her latest grunge look in a custom leather Luis De Javier dress. 

photos
Taylor Swift & Her Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl

And although Lizzo's new look had all eyes on her, there were a lot of celebrities back up in the buildin' at Allegiant Stadium. The star-studded affair has Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, Paul Rudd, Elon Musk and more cheering from the sidelines. 

The Daily Stardust/ CPR / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Has Heated Moment with Coach Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

2

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

Of course, Taylor Swift also showed out to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce—marking her 13th game of the season—and packed her suite with pals like Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively

Read on to see the full celebrity roster at the 2024 Super Bowl

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Squad

Taylor appears with Blake LivelyAshley Avignone, Ice SpiceJason Kelce, his and Travis' mom Donna Kelce and her own mom Andrea Swift in a luxury suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Go Travis

Taylor and her squad cheer on her boyfriend and the Chiefs.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All Smiles

Taylor beams inside the suite.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Blake Lively

The singer chats with her friend.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Pledge of Allegiance

The group stands up.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Game Time

Time to play!

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Squeeze My Hand

Taylor grabs pal Lana Del Rey's hand after she arrives near the "Karma" singer's seat. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

I Get By with a Little Help From My Friends 

Paul McCartney stops by Taylor's suite to greet Taylor and Ed Kelce

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Has Heated Moment with Coach Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

2

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Squad Includes Blake Lively and Ice Spice

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

4

Rush Over to See Jay-Z, Blake Lively and More Stars at Super Bowl 2024

5

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas