Beyoncé Announces New Album Act II During Super Bowl

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

Polish your saddles, everyone.

Because Beyoncé is entering her country phase. The Grammy winner announced she's releasing a new album during the 2024 Super Bowl and no, we're not ready nor worthy.

The Texas native is going back to her roots with Act II, coming out on March 29. In fact, the first of two tracks whose names were released pays direct homage to her home state and is called "Texas Hold 'Em," and the second is titled "16 Carriages."

And while the news comes as a surprise, it looks like Queen Bey has been leaving a trail of easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. Take her look for the 2024 Grammys: Beyoncé held court at Crypto.com Arena Feb. 4 in a bolo tie and wide-brimmed, white cowboy hat.

Shortly after going to great lengths to try to break the internet in her Super Bowl ad for Verizon, the 42-year-old may have proven she can, in fact, break the internet by revealing her new album. And that's not all as she also shared a preview video of "Texas Hold 'Em," and the Bey Hive could not contain its excitement.