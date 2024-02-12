Beyoncé Announces New Album Act II During Super Bowl

Beyoncé used her appearance in a Super Bowl commercial to announce her next album: here's everything we know so far.

Polish your saddles, everyone. 

Because Beyoncé is entering her country phase. The Grammy winner announced she's releasing a new album during the 2024 Super Bowl and no, we're not ready nor worthy.

The Texas native is going back to her roots with Act II, coming out on March 29. In fact, the first of two tracks whose names were released pays direct homage to her home state and is called "Texas Hold 'Em," and the second is titled "16 Carriages."

And while the news comes as a surprise, it looks like Queen Bey has been leaving a trail of easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans. Take her look for the 2024 Grammys: Beyoncé held court at Crypto.com Arena Feb. 4 in a bolo tie and wide-brimmed, white cowboy hat.  

Shortly after going to great lengths to try to break the internet in her Super Bowl ad for Verizon, the 42-year-old may have proven she can, in fact, break the internet by revealing her new album. And that's not all as she also shared a preview video of "Texas Hold 'Em," and the Bey Hive could not contain its excitement. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"TEXAS BAMAS RISEEEEEE," one user wrote, while another added, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."

All we can say is Beyoncé, we are in formation and counting down the days until March 29. But in the meantime, you can stream both "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" which are already out now.

And of course, Beyoncé was present at the Super Bowl for her big announcement—and she was in good company. Not only was Jay-Z by her side, but her daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, were also in attendance to see the big game. The two girls even joined their dad on the field of Allegiant Stadium ahead of the game's start. 

For more of the stars at Super Bowl LVIII, keep reading. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The Daily Stardust/ CPR / BACKGRID

Lizzo

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, La La Anthony, Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

