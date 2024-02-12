Travis Kelce Has Heated Moment with Coach Andy Reid on Field at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

It looks like Travis Kelce might need to calm down.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs player appeared to lose his temper with head coach Andy Reid after an on-field fumble—while he was on the sidelines. Cameras caught Kelce as he approached Reid, yelling in his face and grabbing onto his coach's arm.

"He comes over to Andy," commentator Jim Nantz announced over a replay of the moment, "He goes, 'Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble he was not in the game. Noah Gray went in and he had to block."

The heated exchange occurred during the Feb. 11 face off of the Missouri-based team and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—one that the stars have turned up and out to see.

And the evening started on a high note with performances from Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba McEntire who sang "America the Beautiful," "Life Every Voice" and the national anthem respectively.