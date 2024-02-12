Travis Kelce Has Heated Moment with Coach Andy Reid on Field at Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce was caught losing his temper with Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid after he was on the sidelines during an on-field fumble during Super Bowl LVIII.

Watch: Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

It looks like Travis Kelce might need to calm down. 

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs player appeared to lose his temper with head coach Andy Reid after an on-field fumble—while he was on the sidelines. Cameras caught Kelce as he approached Reid, yelling in his face and grabbing onto his coach's arm. 

"He comes over to Andy," commentator Jim Nantz announced over a replay of the moment, "He goes, 'Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble he was not in the game. Noah Gray went in and he had to block."

The heated exchange occurred during the Feb. 11 face off of the Missouri-based team and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—one that the stars have turned up and out to see.

And the evening started on a high note with performances from Post Malone, Andra Day and Reba McEntire who sang "America the Beautiful," "Life Every Voice" and the national anthem respectively. 

Taylor Swift & Her Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl

Among the many celebrities gracing the stands are Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Paul Rudd and his son Jack as well as Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And, of course, Taylor Swift successfully made it to Las Vegas from her shows in Japan to cheer on boyfriend Travis. She's joined by friends Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey, who are all present and ready to see Usher's Halftime Show. 

Keep reading to see all the stars at Super Bowl LVIII. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

