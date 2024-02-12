Paul Rudd, Jay-Z and More Turn Super Bowl 2024 into a Family Game Night

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

A family that attends Super Bowl LVIII together, stays together.

After all, several stars turned football's biggest game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off into a family outing.

Among those in attendance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11 was Jay-Z, who brought daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and Rumi Carter, 6, along for the ride. (Beyoncé and son Saint, 6, appear to be taking a bye for the event). In fact, the "New York State of Mind" rapper, who was spotted on the field before kick-off, is becoming a regular for football's biggest game, as he assists in running the Super Bowl Halftime Show with the NFL—and was instrumental in securing Usher's role as the performer.

And while the rare appearance from the Carters will have the Bey-Hive in their feels, they aren't the only family to be cheering from the sidelines. Chiefs super-fan Paul Rudd brought along his son Jack Sullivan Rudd, 18 for the occasion—hoping for a repeat after celebrating Kansas City's 2023 on the field. Elon Musk was also spotted in a suite with his and Grimes' 3-year-old son X Æ A-12.