Paul Rudd, Jay-Z and More Turn Super Bowl 2024 into a Family Game Night

From Jay-Z and Blue Ivy to Taylor Swift and her parents Scott and Andrea, see all the families cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII.

A family that attends Super Bowl LVIII together, stays together. 

After all, several stars turned football's biggest game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off into a family outing.

Among those in attendance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11 was Jay-Z, who brought daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and Rumi Carter, 6, along for the ride. (Beyoncé and son Saint, 6, appear to be taking a bye for the event). In fact, the "New York State of Mind" rapper, who was spotted on the field before kick-off, is becoming a regular for football's biggest game, as he assists in running the Super Bowl Halftime Show with the NFL—and was instrumental in securing Usher's role as the performer.  

And while the rare appearance from the Carters will have the Bey-Hive in their feels, they aren't the only family to be cheering from the sidelines. Chiefs super-fan Paul Rudd brought along his son Jack Sullivan Rudd, 18 for the occasion—hoping for a repeat after celebrating Kansas City's 2023 on the field. Elon Musk was also spotted in a suite with his and Grimes' 3-year-old son X Æ A-12.

Of course, there are also the famous families that fans had expected to attend the big game. Taylor Swift—who flew in from Tokyo to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce—brought along her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift as well as her younger brother Austin Swift

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Travis' family joined the "Karma" singer in cheering that guy on the chiefs. Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, along with parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce were spotted in a suite together at Allegiant Stadium. 

Read on to see all the celebrity families at Super Bowl 2024.  

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and their families

Taylor Swift is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs along with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, brother Austin Swift, and with Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

The "New York State of Mind" singer attends the Super Bowl for the second year in a row with daughter Blue Ivy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk & Son

Elon Musk shares three-year-old son  X Æ A-12 with Grimes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jack Sullivan Rudd & Paul Rudd

After growing up near Kansas City, Paul Rudd is a vocal super-fan of the Chiefs. 

