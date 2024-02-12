Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter Run This Town in Rare Public Appearance at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Got 99 problems? Well scoring tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl ain't one for Jay-Z.

The 24-time Grammy winner was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

In fact, Jay-Z turned the Big Game into a family affair by bringing his and Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and Rumi Carter, 6, to the event (however, it looks like Queen Bey and their son Sir Carter, 6, sat this one out).

While the joint public outing marks a rare one for the sibling duo, their attendance still might not catch fans totally by surprise. After all, Blue Ivy just joined her dad at the 2024 Grammys last week. Plus, she attended the Super Bowl with Jay-Z last year and has rocked the stage with her mom several times during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

Not to mention, Jay-Z has teamed up with the NFL to help run the Super Bowl Halftime Show—which Usher is set to headline this year. And Jay-Z had the "Yeah!" singer saying OMG at the invite.