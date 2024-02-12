Rob Gronkowski Thinks Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are "Ridiculous" Even for NFL Players

Watch : Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

For many people wanting to attend Super Bowl 2024, the ultimate decision was a hard pass solely because of the prices.

With the cost ranging from $2,000 for face-value tickets to $37,000 for last-minute tix on resale site StubHub, per CBS News, even some NFL players could find it difficult to afford to watch the Feb. 11 event in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Retired football icon Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the high prices with E! News two days before the Big Game.

"It's pretty ridiculous," the four-time Super Bowl champion said Feb. 9 at FanDuel's Super Bowl party, presented by Spotify. "If you're playing in the game, you're probably losing money, which is crazy. I think that should change. I think the NFL players need to get compensated better in the playoffs, especially going to the Super Bowl."

Gronkowski spoke from previous experience. "I played in the game before where I brought family and friends to the game," the 34-year-old said, "and I actually lost about $20,000 playing the Super Bowl."