Rob Gronkowski Thinks Super Bowl Ticket Prices Are "Ridiculous" Even for NFL Players

For many people wanting to attend Super Bowl 2024, the ultimate decision was a hard pass solely because of the prices.
With the cost ranging from $2,000 for face-value tickets to $37,000 for last-minute tix on resale site StubHub, per CBS News, even some NFL players could find it difficult to afford to watch the Feb. 11 event in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Retired football icon Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the high prices with E! News two days before the Big Game.
"It's pretty ridiculous," the four-time Super Bowl champion said Feb. 9 at FanDuel's Super Bowl party, presented by Spotify. "If you're playing in the game, you're probably losing money, which is crazy. I think that should change. I think the NFL players need to get compensated better in the playoffs, especially going to the Super Bowl."
Gronkowski spoke from previous experience. "I played in the game before where I brought family and friends to the game," the 34-year-old said, "and I actually lost about $20,000 playing the Super Bowl."
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. Spotted in one of the stadiums' luxury suites: Taylor Swift, cheering on the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the team's star tight end.
The Grammy winner has made frequent appearances at his games since the two began dating last summer. While many NFL fans have criticized the league and TV networks for often showing her on their live broadcasts, Gronkowski defended her.
"I think it's great for the NFL for what she's doing," he told E! News. "She's the only one, basically the only person in the world that can go to NFL games and sell out the stadium—and she's not even playing in the game. So it's incredible for the game of football. It's bringing in a lot of new eyeballs."
Adele also recently defended the fellow Grammy winner, telling her crowd at one of her Las Vegas residency shows Feb. 10, "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them, and all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f--king life. It's her f--king boyfriend!"
Taylor attended the Super Bowl with several of her friends, including Blake Lively, and her mom Andrea Swift. Also joining them inside their luxury suite: Travis' mom Donna Kelce and brother Jason Kelce.
—Reporting by Rachel Smith
