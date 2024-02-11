Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Kristin Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve in Sweet Tribute at 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : Taylor Swift Made it to the 2024 Super Bowl

Kristin Juszczyk is going above and beyond her support of husband Kyle Juszczyk.

In fact, the fashion designer, who recently burst into the mainstream for her custom NFL game day designs, put together an extra special piece to celebrate the San Francisco 49ers fullback as his team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be able to wear your story," Kristin wrote in her Feb. 11 Instagram post, which showed off her jacket and some of Kyle's career highlights. "From high school to now there's only ever been one goal! LETS GET IT."

The bomber-style coat, which one commenter noted is "giving Kyle Juszczyk eras tour," represents the 32-year-old's football career—from the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens to his alma mater Harvard University and his Ohio high school team.

Kristin's design even appears to manifest a win for her husband's team—as it includes a patch from Super Bowl XIX in 1985 when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins.