Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Make Public Debut as a Couple

Watch : Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Are Instagram Official

The Queen of the North has taken her new romance public.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson stepped out together Feb. 10 to attend property developer Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration on the luxury party boat Dixie Queen in London. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder, gray, ruched crop top paired with a matching long skirt, paired with black leather pointed kitten heels. Peregrine sported a black suit.

It marked the first time the actress, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and the British aristocrat have been spotted at a public event since they first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were photographed kissing in Paris.

The outing also comes two weeks after Sophie, 27, made her romance with Peregrine, 29, Instagram official. On Jan. 29, the actress shared photos of the two on a ski trip with friends.

Sophie is currently in the midst of a divorce from Joe Jonas, who filed papers in September to end their more than four-year marriage. The two share two daughters—Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old whose name has not been made public.