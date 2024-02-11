Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Make Public Debut as a Couple

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson stepped out together at a party, marking their first public appearance since they first sparked romance rumors in 2023.

The Queen of the North has taken her new romance public.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson stepped out together Feb. 10 to attend property developer Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration on the luxury party boat Dixie Queen in London. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder, gray, ruched crop top paired with a matching long skirt, paired with black leather pointed kitten heels. Peregrine sported a black suit.

It marked the first time the actress, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and the British aristocrat have been spotted at a public event since they first sparked romance rumors last October, when they were photographed kissing in Paris.

The outing also comes two weeks after Sophie, 27, made her romance with Peregrine, 29, Instagram official. On Jan. 29, the actress shared photos of the two on a ski trip with friends.

Sophie is currently in the midst of a divorce from Joe Jonas, who filed papers in September to end their more than four-year marriage. The two share two daughters—Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old whose name has not been made public.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Cozy London Outing

In January, Sophie and Joe reached an "agreed upon parenting plan" over their kids, while the actress dropped a lawsuit against her estranged husband, in which she accused him of withholding the children's passports and preventing them from returning to "their habitual residence" in her native England.

Joe's rep had said in response to his ex's suit—submitted to a New York court last September three weeks after the divorce filing—that the kids "were not abducted," adding that the Jonas Brothers singer would be "in violation" of a court order in Florida, where he filed for divorce, if he handed over the passports to the actress.

In October, a month after the divorce filing, Sophie and Joe had reached a temporary custody agreement over where their daughters will reside. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Look back at Sophie and Joe's red carpet date nights prior to their 2023 breakup:

