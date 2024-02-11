Taylor Swift Arrives in Las Vegas to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to bring their Love Story to the Super Bowl.

The Grammy winner has arrived in Las Vegas, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning Feb. 11, hours before she is expected to cheer on her boyfriend and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the city's Allegiant Stadium.

"Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. She has made it," the sports analyst said on the show. "She is in the city, is expected to be at the game at a suite to be determined."

The "Blank Space" singer traveled from Los Angeles, where she had arrived a day earlier by private plane after a long flight from Tokyo, the Associated Press reported. Taylor had managed to make it back to the United States with plenty of time to spare after wrapping up four consecutive shows as part of her The Eras tour.