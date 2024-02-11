Taylor Swift Arrives in Las Vegas to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to bring their Love Story to the Super Bowl.
The Grammy winner has arrived in Las Vegas, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning Feb. 11, hours before she is expected to cheer on her boyfriend and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the city's Allegiant Stadium.
"Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. She has made it," the sports analyst said on the show. "She is in the city, is expected to be at the game at a suite to be determined."
The "Blank Space" singer traveled from Los Angeles, where she had arrived a day earlier by private plane after a long flight from Tokyo, the Associated Press reported. Taylor had managed to make it back to the United States with plenty of time to spare after wrapping up four consecutive shows as part of her The Eras tour.
Taylor has attended most of Travis' NFL games since the two began dating last summer and most recently cheered him on Jan. 28 as the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship and secure their place at Super Bowl LVIII. After the game, she rushed to the field and the two shared a kiss on live TV for the first time.
The romantic moment fueled speculation among fans that the athlete might propose to Taylor at the Super Bowl.
"I'm focused on getting this ring," Travis, who helped the Chiefs win two previous Super Bowls, said at a Feb. 5 press conference, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl winners. "That's all my mind is focused on right now."
Taylor has often been shown cheering on Travis on live broadcasts of Chiefs games, to the delight of her fans—many of whom have increased their interest in the team and the Super Bowl as a result. However, many NFL viewers have criticized the league and TV networks for turning the spotlight on the singer. On Feb. 10, Adele addressed the backlash and defended the fellow Grammy winner during her Las Vegas residency show.
"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," she told her audience, "and all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f--king life. It's her f--king boyfriend!"
Adele continued, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because, like I said, I have no idea what's going on."
Look back at Taylor and Travis' sweet celebration of the Chiefs' AFC Championship win last month: