Taylor Swift Arrives in Las Vegas to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

By Corinne Heller Feb 11, 2024 9:16 PMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftSuper BowlCouplesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to bring their Love Story to the Super Bowl.

The Grammy winner has arrived in Las Vegas, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning Feb. 11, hours before she is expected to cheer on her boyfriend and his team the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the city's Allegiant Stadium.

"Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. She has made it," the sports analyst said on the show. "She is in the city, is expected to be at the game at a suite to be determined."

The "Blank Space" singer traveled from Los Angeles, where she had arrived a day earlier by private plane after a long flight from Tokyo, the Associated Press reported. Taylor had managed to make it back to the United States with plenty of time to spare after wrapping up four consecutive shows as part of her The Eras tour.

photos
Super Bowl 2024: All the Star-Studded Commercials

Taylor has attended most of Travis' NFL games since the two began dating last summer and most recently cheered him on Jan. 28 as the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship and secure their place at Super Bowl LVIII. After the game, she rushed to the field and the two shared a kiss on live TV for the first time.

The romantic moment fueled speculation among fans that the athlete might propose to Taylor at the Super Bowl.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," Travis, who helped the Chiefs win two previous Super Bowls, said at a Feb. 5 press conference, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl winners. "That's all my mind is focused on right now." 

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

2

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas

3

Taylor Swift Arrives in Vegas to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Taylor has often been shown cheering on Travis on live broadcasts of Chiefs games, to the delight of her fans—many of whom have increased their interest in the team and the Super Bowl as a result. However, many NFL viewers have criticized the league and TV networks for turning the spotlight on the singer. On Feb. 10, Adele addressed the backlash and defended the fellow Grammy winner during her Las Vegas residency show.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," she told her audience, "and all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f--king life. It's her f--king boyfriend!"

Adele continued, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because, like I said, I have no idea what's going on."

Look back at Taylor and Travis' sweet celebration of the Chiefs' AFC Championship win last month:

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

2

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted Together in Las Vegas

3

Taylor Swift Arrives in Vegas to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

4

Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Revealed

5

Usher's Got Fans Fallin' in Love With His Sweet Family